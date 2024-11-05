UN Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Nigeria’s SDG Agenda

Share

The United Nations (UN) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria in achieving its peace, prosperity and sustainable development goals.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Mallick Fall, gave the assurances while delivering his remarks at a youth event in Abuja as part of the activities marking the 79th anniversary of the United Nations.

He noted Nigeria’s pivotal role in advancing multilateralism and international cooperation, saying that; “Since joining the United Nations in 1960, Nigeria has continuously demonstrated a deep commitment to global peace, often by sending its sons and daughters to support UN peacekeeping efforts in some of the world’s most challenging environments.”

While expressing UN’s dedication to supporting Nigeria’s priorities, Fall highlighted areas of continued collaboration with Nigeria.

