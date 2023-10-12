UN: Private Sector in Developed Economies Ready for Migrants

In an effort to change the perception of migrants in many areas of the world, the new head of the United Nations (UN)’s migration agency, Amy Pope, has stated that the private sector is “desperate” for their countries to accept migrants to fill labour shortages, especially in the West.

In the face of “build-the- wall” rhetoric in the United States to block migrants from Latin America and right-wing movements in Europe that want to keep foreigners out, Pope, the first woman to lead the International Organisation for Migration, sought to play up the economic benefits of migration for rich nations with aging populations and declining workforces.

Pope, an American, told reporters, “we hear from the business sector that they are anxious for migration in order to fulfill their own labour market demands and to continue to fuel innovation within their own enterprises. We hear this from the private sector internationally, but especially in Europe and North America.” She claimed that there is “fairly overwhelming” evidence to support the notion that migration helps economies by creating jobs, stimulating innovation, or “fueling the renovation or revitalisation of aging communities.

“Migration generally has positive effects. That doesn’t mean that the rhetoric around migration accurately represents its enormous advantages.” The Biden administration, which strongly backed Pope’s candidacy, recently granted work permits to nearly 500,000 Venezuelans, whose home country has been in economic and political turmoil in recent years, in an effort to help get them to work, pay taxes, and stop being a burden on public finances.

Governments that open up to migration frequently do so at their political peril. However, detractors claim that such policies take away manual and blue-collar employment and pressure wages downward by encouraging migrants to migrate to the United States. Pope reaffirmed a long- standing demand by U.N. agencies that nations must ensure proper and legal “pathways” to migration.