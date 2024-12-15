UN-POLAC Inducts Gov Sule’s Aide, Others As Ambassadors Of Peace

Share

The United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre, UN-POLAC, has inducted Peter Ahemba, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State as an Ambassador of Peace with a charge on him to sustain commitment in his peace-building efforts.

Speaking during the induction ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend, the Director-General of the organisation, Prof. Obong Halo Eton explained that the induction was in line with the UN-POLAC tradition of recognising individuals who embodied the spirit of peace and community service.

He pointed out that the inductees will further be trained comprehensively to be equipped with the practical knowledge and tools to mediate conflicts, foster dialogue and build bridges of understanding within their communities.

In a message of peace presented virtually during the occasion, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the inductees to see their appointment as a call to service to humanity, stressing the need for them to be promoters of human rights and the ideals of peaceful coexistence.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has congratulated his aide, Peter Ahemba for his recognition and induction as an Ambassador of Peace by the UN-POLAC.

The governor, in a congratulatory letter addressed to the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs which he personally signed, noted that Ahemba’s recognition as an International Peace Advocate was a testament to the SSA’s avowed commitment to peaceful coexistence among people and his demonstration of dedication to assigned roles and responsibility.

“Your tenure as President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa state represents a period of marked progress”

“The UN-POLAC description of your person as one who is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and amongst nations and people is apt”

According to the governor, “I have no doubt that your recognition is merited and would be of immense benefit to the cause of UN-POLAC and humanity in general”.

Our Correspondent reports that, by his formal induction as a Peace Ambassador, Ahemba is expected to join the UN-POLAC team in conflict resolution and other activities that encourage peace and positive living within and outside the country, in line with international best practices.

