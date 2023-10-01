UN POLAC Appoints Ekpenyong As Peace Ambassador

…As Staff Extols His Virtues.

In recognition of his contributions to the energy sector, the United Nations POLAC has honoured and appointed Nigerian Oil Wells Control Expert Dr Victor Ekpenyong as its Peace Ambassador.

Ekpenyong, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, an oil services firm specialising in securing oil wells from vandalism announced the development in a statement issued on Sunday stating that the award ceremony, which took place on Sept. 23 in Lagos was part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace.

According to him, the event was motivating and inspiring, as it centred around the theme “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals.”

The statement also quoted staff and management of the firm as applauding the pacifist orientation of Ekpenyong at the Nigerian oilfields which has attracted global laurels.

The statement read “Over the weekend, I had the honour of receiving two appointments from the United Nations Polac Foundation in consonance with the UN General Assembly’s declaration for peace and non-violence.

“These appointments are quite dear to me, as they carry the titles of Youth Peace Ambassador (YPA) and Mayor of Peace (MyrP).

“They represent a commitment to fostering harmony, understanding and unity, not only in my community but also on a global scale.

“It served as a powerful reminder of the vital role each one of us plays in achieving these essential global objectives.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the United Nations Polac Foundation for entrusting me with these responsibilities, and I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to the cause of peace and non-violence,” Ekpenyong.

And from the staff “We are absolutely thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations to our esteemed CEO, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, on receiving not one but two remarkable appointments from the United Nations POLAC Foundation.

“Dr Ekpenyong, your dedication to the cause of peace and non-violence is truly commendable, and we are immensely proud of your accomplishments.

“As you embark on this journey as a Youth Peace Ambassador and Mayor of Peace, please know that you have our full support and admiration.

“Together, we can make a lasting impact and work towards a brighter, more peaceful future locally and globally,” the statement read in part.

Recall that UN POLAC is an international group founded in 2001 and dedicated to the ideals of the United Nations General Assembly on global peace advocacy.