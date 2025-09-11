UN Places Nigeria 4th Globally In Attacks On School Children

Attacks on schools in conflict zones around the world have increased by a “staggering 44 per cent” over the past year. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said this in a message to mark the International Day to Protect Education, commemorated annually on September 9.

According to the UN, Nigeria was among countries that recorded the highest numbers of grave violations, with 2,436 incidences. Nigeria ranked the fourth highest grave violations that were verified. Countries with the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (8,554), DR Congo (4,043), Somalia (2,568), Nigeria (2,436) and Haiti (2,269).

Guterres, in his message, said that “each violation carries profound consequences, not only for teachers and young learners, but for the future of entire communities and countries”. The UN chief added that “no child should risk death to learn”. More than 41,000 incidents of violence against school-age children were reported by the UN in 2024.

According to the UN, the attacks resulted in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. The UN chief ’s Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict for 2024 highlights not only an upsurge in attacks on schools. The report also highlighted a 34 per cent increase in rape and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated against children.