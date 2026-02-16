UN Peace Envoy Calls For Unity, Religious Harmony In Nigeria

The United Nations (UN) Eminent People Peace Ambassador, Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi JP (aka) Mama Diaspora, has called on Nigerians to unite for national growth.

While noting that unity is key to national development, Mama Diaspora called on Nigerians to eschew religious and tribal bigotries, adding that Nigerians of all faiths should show love and contribute to one another’s well-being.

She spoke in an interview on Monday while responding to the commissioning of a mosque by the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, which he built and named after the mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mrs Abibatu Mogaji.

Labinjo-Ajayi, who is fondly called Mama Diaspora, called on people to emulate the philanthropic gesture of the Primate.

She lauded the cleric for his spiritual exercise, love for the people and philanthropy.

She said, “I do not think Primate Ayodele is an ordinary human being. He is an angel. I asked God that I want to see the Prophet Elijah of our time. I have seen him in Primate Ayodele. The other time, he gave envelopes for scholarships to about 700 people.

“Look at what he did at the ceremony, he dedicated a mosque that he built. I am a mother. Mothers gave birth to Muslims, Christians and people of other faiths.

“Women are hurting, but this one will be an example that we are all one. It takes a village to train a child. I am begging Nigerians that we should forget about all these religious and tribal differences, and reach out to one another with love, unity and prosperity. I can assure you that the heavens will be smiling on us.

“I am thinking of what I can continue to do in my own little way to support humanity and support the young adults. What Primate did is a wake-up call for all of us, including me. What do I want to be remembered for?”

Among other prominent Nigerians who attended the mosque commissioning included: the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the first daughter of President Tinubu, who sent several delegates due to her unavoidable absence; the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, represented by his Special Adviser on Islamic Matters; the House of Representatives member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency II, Hon. Joe Oke; delegates of the Etsu Nupe, HRH Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Chief Imam of Ikorodu Division, Sheikh Seifudeen Ademoritan Ayinla; the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Isa Abiodun Olakunle; the Chairman of Egbe/Idimu LCDA, Hon. Idris Balogun; the Chairman of Isolo LCDA, Hon. Adebayo Olasoju; and the Eze Ndigbo of Ejigbo.

Primate Ayodele, during the mosque commissioning, said the mosque is simply a house of worship for God, adding that it was a divine instruction given to him, which he would not dare to go against.

“The prophet stated that the mosque would be handed over to a Muslim cleric, whom he presented to the audience during the event, making it clear that he has no interest in the operations of the mosque.

“Building this mosque isn’t because I want attention or anything from anyone; it was a divine instruction that I cannot ignore. It’s a place of worship just as we have churches, and I am not afraid of what anyone might say about this.

“I am only answerable to God, so whatever anyone says doesn’t matter to me as long as God is pleased with me.

“People see me as someone who hates Tinubu or as an APC critic, and I think that’s why Governor Sanwo-Olu doesn’t respond to our letter of invitation, but it doesn’t matter.

“I named it not because I want Tinubu to give me an appointment or anything at all. I initially wanted to name it Folawiyo Mosque, but God said no. God chose the name. If anyone likes, they can condemn me; I don’t care. We have done it already.”