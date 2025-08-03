UN Lauds Nigerian Air Force For Civilian Harm Mitigation Efforts

The United Nations (UN) has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for developing and implementing its Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response-Action Plan (CHMR-AP), which aims to enhance civilian protection during military operations.

The NAF was also praised for its expanding role in promoting civilian protection across the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The commendation was made during the UN and Tunisian Defence Forces–sponsored Conference on the Protection of Civilians, held recently in Tunis, Tunisia.

Specifically, the NAF was applauded for incorporating leadership oversight, training, and data collection into its operational framework to improve the protection of civilians.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted:

“The integration of robust strategies and guidance across the full spectrum of NAF operations was cited as a forward-thinking model for modern air forces. Delegates also commended the NAF for proactively addressing the risks of target misidentification and confirmation bias, and for establishing a strategic communications framework to guide its responses to civilian harm incidents.”

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, represented by the Director of Cooperation and Coordination at the NAF Civil-Military Relations Branch, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to civilian protection.

“Protecting civilians is not only a moral imperative but a constitutional responsibility embedded in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution,” he stated.

“Our operational effectiveness must never come at the expense of civilian lives. We are committed to ensuring that our air operations reflect both precision and compassion.”

He emphasised that operational success must not be defined solely by tactical victories.

“Past experiences have taught us that if we neglect civilian harm mitigation, short-term gains can quickly transform into long-term strategic setbacks,” he added.

Since the rollout of the CHMR-AP, the NAF has made swift progress. According to the CAS, the NAF has inaugurated a CHMR Board for strategic oversight, activated a Civilian Harm Assessment Cell to conduct investigations, and established a dedicated department at the Air Warfare Centre to drive capacity-building initiatives. He also noted that field-level engagements are ongoing to ensure the integration of civilian considerations into all operations.

The two-day event in Tunis drew more than 100 participants, including senior military officials, representatives from regional and sub-regional organisations, the United Nations, and various civil society groups.

Notable delegates included the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix; Senegal’s Minister of the Armed Forces, General Birame Diop (Rtd); and Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr. Ernest Brogyi Genyi.

The conference not only spotlighted the NAF’s progress but also reinforced a broader continental commitment to safeguarding civilians during military operations across Africa and beyond.