UN Lauds Air Force On Civilian Harm Mitigation Efforts

The United Nations (UN) has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for developing and implementing the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response-Action Plan (CHMR-AP).

The NAF was also lauded well for its growing role in advancing civilian protection efforts across the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The commendation came during the United Nations (UN) and Tunisian Defence Forces–sponsored Conference on Protection of Civilians, held recently in Tunis, Tunisia.

Specifically, the NAF was eulogised for embedding leadership oversight, training, and data collection into its operational framework to improve the protection of civilians.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted that:

“The integration of robust strategies and guidance across the full spectrum of NAF operations was cited as a forward-thinking model for modern air forces.

“Delegates also commended the NAF for proactively addressing the risks of target misidentification and confirmation bias, and for establishing a strategic communications framework to guide its responses to civilian harm incidents.”