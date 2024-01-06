UN, IOM, La Liga, Others Commit To Boostiing SDGs At Sport, Tourism, Diplomacy Forum

With the chief goal of advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through sport and tourism using the platform of ‘Sport for Climate Action’ and Glasgow Declaration, organisers of African Sports Tourism Week, held it sixth edition, with a commitment to advanced the direction of Africa’s premier and pan-African sports travel trade event, which then metamorphosed into Sport, Tourism and Diplomacy Forum.

The event was held in partnership with Radisson Blu Ikeja, Lagos with participation from the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and La Liga.

They saw the platform as a great vehicle to promote and create awareness about the works that they do with a view to advancing UN SDGs. Also in attendance were delegates of United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

In his opening speech, Victor Luten- co – Head of IOM Lagos Sub-Office and Senior Programme Coordinator (Migration Management), who represented IOM Chief of Mission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Laurent M.J. Beck said, “Unfortunately, sport and hospitality represent the space where we see a lot of human trafficking in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Wherever you find human suffering caused by illegal trafficking, there IOM steps in. The traffickers and smugglers in their organised networks are the ones coordinating the migration pathways, using sport as recruitment platform. ‘

‘This is why IOM in partnership with government is trying to help with this talent/skills exchange pathways that make migration safe, by providing corridors of support. This is how we play our part in advancing SDG target 10.7 in Nigeria.”

La Liga Global Network Delegate to Nigeria and Ghana, Desmond Chili, who led the La Liga Talk, spoke on how the Spanish brand uses public diplomacy to blend in and help the communities where the institution finds itself. “Our idea is not just to help the communities, but also to be part of the communities.

We believe in creating opportunities and pathways to global stage for talents in these communities. This, we believe, inspires others and encourages them to aspire to greater heights,’’ he said.

Global business travel spend to hit $1.8 trillion by 2027 significant contributing factors for this shift. The report also stated that global business travel spending rose by 47% to $1.03 trillion last year and is expected to grow to nearly $1.8 trillion globally by 2027.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director, Arabian Travel Market, said: “All of the latest research suggests that the business events and business travel sectors are going from strength to strength.

These sectors have always been important verticals at ATM, and the official partnership with ICCA and GBTA for the 2024 edition will take our offering to the next level.

By collaborating with these respected industry leaders, ATM aims to deliver even more value and innovation to its attendees and exhibitors.

“With a focus on these two vital sectors, ATM is committed to offering a world-class event that provides a platform for networking, education, and business opportunities for professionals from around the world.”

During ATM 2024, ICCA will deliver seminars covering a range of topics for the MICE industry, while GBTA will outline the prevailing trends in the business travel sector at the show.

These seminars will give the industry valuable insights into recent research, innovations, and best practices. Dr Senthil Gopinath, Chief Executive Officer of ICCA, said: “ICCA proudly announces our collaboration with ATM as we celebrate the exciting inclusion of business events as a foundational segment in future editions. Envisaging a dynamic future, we see global business events seamlessly integrating with ATM’s rich tapestry of opportunities.

‘‘With ICCA joining as a Knowledge Partner for the MICE segment, we are collectively positioned to redefine the land- scape of collaboration, innovation and success in the interconnected realms of business. We look forward to working together in 2024 and beyond.”

On the other hand, Catherine Logan, Regional Senior Vice President, EMEA and APAC, GBTA, added: “Although one of the smaller global business travel markets, the MEA region has huge potential for growth and recovered more than any other region in 2022, reaching 95% of pre-pandemic business travel spending.

‘‘Business travel spend in the region is forecast to exceed this figure in 2023 and reach $30.6 million and continue its growth trajectory going forward.”

The theme for the 31st edition of ATM is ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’.

With exhibitors from the fields of aviation, accommodation, hospitality, attractions, technology and more, ATM 2024 will explore how innovators in the travel and tourism space are working to attract greater levels of funding to further increase the sector’s overall contribution to global GDP.

Last year’s event welcomed more than 40,000 attendees, the largest number recorded to date. Adding, ‘‘this is what we are currently doing in partnership with Nigeria Women Football League. We are big on gender equality, which is one of the SDGs.’’

While, the Convener and Founder of Sport, Tourism and Diplomacy Forum, Soókò Deji Ajomale-McWord said, “According to UNWTO, sports tourism generates around 10% of world’s expenditure on tourism and is estimated to have a growth rate of 17.5% between 2023 and 2030.

Sports tourism is $500.32bn industry. ‘‘The global travel market contributed 7.7 trillion U.S. dollars in 2022 to gross domestic products. You can imagine the size of the carbon footprints from industries that can churn out figures like the ones aforementioned.

This is why we believe that COP29 will do well to specially accommodate robust and solution oriented conversations around Glasgow Declaration and ‘Sport For Climate Action.”

Damilare Orimoloye, Senior Special Adviser to The Governor of Lagos State on Sports and Dr. Elizabeth Idoko-Okogun, Special Adviser to The Governor of Benue State on Youth and Sports Development, both spoke extensively on ongoing sports and youth development programmes and projects in their respective state.

The Forum also featured panel sessions on SDGs in relations to the roles of sport, tourism and media, with theme; Tourism and Green Investments Broken Down: SDGs 11, 12, 13, 6 On the panel session were Yvonne Joseph, the Creative Director of Beyond Media and Abiola Adelana, Head of Tourism Business at Sterling Bank. The session was moderated by Nnennaya Fakoya-Smith, CEO of Nene-Uwa Hub.

The panelists x-rayed practical examples of green investments around the tourism space, stressing the importance of the SDG 17, which is partnership on goals.

There was a second panel session on, Smart and Right Application of Sport Infrastructure to Human Settlement: SDG 11.

Moderated by Deji Omotoyinbo, a renowned sport journalist, the session had both Damilare Orimoloye and Elizabeth Idoko-Okogun, alongside Opeyemi Babalola, CEO of Webber Engineering and Moyo Ogunseinde, Chairperson of Lagos State Gymnastics Association and Founder of Upbeat Centre.

The third panel was on The Media and Agenda 2030, with Debbie Larry-Izamoje, COO of Brila Media, Babajide Alaka, Associate Editor of Premium Times and Oyinyechi Ogu-Obaroh, Sports Anchor