UN Group Envoy Champions Global Peace Through Literacy

United Nation Eminent Peace Ambassador, Bolaji Ajayi Williams, has called for international harmony, citing literacy and cultural exchange as the primary engines for global development.

Speaking following a successful literary event of her books: ‘Akiti The Hunter series (Parts 1, 2, and 3,’ in Berlin, the German capital, Williams emphasized that reducing global conflict is the first step toward a more innovative and humane world.

She explained that a landmark celebration of heritage held in honor of Black History Month, served as the Berlin leg of her European tour for her acclaimed children’s book series, Akiti The Hunter.

She added that the choice of location was deliberate and poignant. Williams said: “Germany, and Berlin specifically, carries a complex history regarding race, identity, and genocide.

Historically, this is not a region with a high density of people of color. “To be welcomed so warmly by German families during Black History Month was both humbling and significant.” She stated that while Germany’s diversity is growing, the demographic landscape remains distinct compared to the United States or the United Kingdom.