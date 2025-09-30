UN Experts Condemn ‘Staggering Scale’ Of Executions In Iran

UN human rights experts have said they are appalled by a “dramatic escalation” in the number of executions in Iran, with more than 1,000 people killed during the first nine months of 2025.

“The sheer scale of executions in Iran is staggering and represents a grave violation of the right to life,” the five special rapporteurs warned in a joint statement.

They noted that half of the known executions were for drug-related offences and that nine hangings per day on average had been documented in recent weeks, reports the BBC.

There was no immediate comment from Iran. But the government has previously defended its use of the death penalty, saying it is limited to only “the most severe crimes”