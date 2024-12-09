UN Deserves Commendation For Commitment Against Genocide – CCDI

Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), has said that the United Nations (UN) deserves commendation for its unwavering commitment against genocide.

The group in a statement issued by the Permanent Representative of CCDI to the United Nations, Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, said the United Nations deserves commendation for its unwavering commitment to confronting this heinous crime.

In the statement titled: ‘Honouring the Genocide Convention: A Call to Act’, CCDI said: “From establishing international tribunals to adopting the responsibility to protect doctrine, the UN has sought to hold perpetrators accountable and protect vulnerable populations.

“Its efforts, though imperfect, have saved countless lives and fostered global awareness of the need to act. Seventy-six years ago, on a momentous Monday in 1948, the world took a stand against one of the gravest crimes imaginable with the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

“It was a solemn promise, an assurance to humanity that the horrors witnessed during the Second World War would never be repeated. Yet, decades later, the spectre of genocide still looms, casting a long shadow over a fractured world.

“The atrocities in Rwanda, Bosnia, and Myanmar are grim reminders that the international community has often fallen short of its pledge. Genocide, a calculated and systematic attempt to destroy entire groups, remains a stain on humanity’s conscience. Division, hatred, and indifference have allowed such tragedies to fester.

CCDI, however, said awareness must transform into decisive action, saying the international community must strengthen mechanisms for early warning, empower civil society, and foster unity across nations.

“Education must become a tool for building empathy, dismantling prejudice, and promoting tolerance. Leaders must reject the politics of hatred and ensure that justice is served swiftly and without bias.

“Genocide is humanity’s failure, but preventing it is humanity’s obligation. Let us honour the Convention by renewing our commitment to a world free from hatred and violence. Only then can we truly say, Never again.”

