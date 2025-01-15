UN Deputy Secretary-General Seeks Regional Stability, Advances Climate Action

Share

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed has successfully wrapped up her two-day official visit to Nigeria and actively advocated for regional stability and climate action in the West African region.

A statement issued yesterday, signed by the Nafional Information Officer, UN Information Centre (UNIC), Oluseyi Soremekun, provided the details of her visit and agenda.

The statement noted that during her time in Nigeria, Mohammed focused on mobilising support for key initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and advancing climate action, among other critical issues.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General’s visit underscores the UN’s commitment to collaborating with Nigeria and its partners to address pressing challenges and promote sustainable development in the region.

While in Nigeria, she had a series of high-level meetings, including with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Mr. Wale Edun, finance minister, and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

