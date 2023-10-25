UN Commends Niger Govt For Trailblasing Investment In Green Economy

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Ms Amina Mohammed, has lauded the Niger State government for blazing the trail in investing in the green economy in the country.

Mohammed gave the commendation at the first-ever green economy summit hosted by the Niger governor, Hon. Mohammed Bago.

She emphasized that the days of oil-driven energy growth are numbered and there is a need to end addiction to fossil fuels.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General said Nigeria must set a shift and chart a new way forward that leaves no one behind by investing in the transition to clean energy from renewable sources.

She said Niger state has the potential to be the trailblazer on this path as investing in the green economy would unleash the next great wave of human and sustainable development, particularly for the youths.

Mohammed commended the Niger State government for launching the green economy blueprint.

She added that the Summit arrives at a reflection point not only for Nigeria but also for Africa, which is facing a cascade of challenges including rising cost of living, food insecurity, and climate change.

“These challenges have no boundaries and have numerous cross-generational impacts. So as we examine opportunities to build green economic pathways, we need to keep in mind that most of the world’s natural resources are in Africa. And in Niger State, you are blessed with an abundance of