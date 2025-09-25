UN Commemorates The 2025 Int’l Day Of Older Persons

The United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP) will on October 1 host the 35th anniversary celebrations with special attention for the aged and older persons around the world. In Nigeria, the event is slated to take place in Abuja.

Global Knights Foundation,a not for profit organization in a statement signed by Ngozi John-Uyah, its Executive Director, said the global theme for this year’s celebration is, ”Older Persons Driving Local and Global Actions: Our Aspirations, Our wellbeing and our Rights” will frame discussions on the crucial roles older persons play in society while also highlighting the challenges they face in Nigeria and beyond.

Global Knights Foundation, a nonprofit organisation is dedicated to the advocacy, care, and protection of vulnerable persons with particular focus on older and ageing population, and it joins the international community to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the United Nations International Day of Older.