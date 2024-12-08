UN Chief Sues For Peaceful Coexistence In Rivers 

Share

Presents Fubara with Grand Commander of Peace Award; Speaker, Peace Advocate

UN-Positive Livelihood Award Centre has sued for peaceful coexistence in Rivers State among the citizenry in commemoration of the 2024 World Peace Day.

It also presented the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara with the highest award as the Grand Commander of Peace.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the convention with the theme: “Effective Reconciliation Process to Enhance Peaceful Coexistence Amongst the Citizenry“ also featured awards presentations to Peace Advocates who included: the Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; Rev. Dapipi Sun Ibulubo, (Barr) Edison Ogerenye; Matron Harriet Chinweoge Ifionu; Dr Mrs Selema M. Nwoye among others.

The Country President of UNITED-NATIONS POLAC, Bishop Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies during the event, according to the statement. called for peace in the state.

She also advocated for proactive measures by peace advocates and stakeholders towards the maintenance and sustenance of peace, security and restoration of human dignity in the state and Nigeria.

Delivering a goodwill message from the Director General, UN-POLAC, Prof Ibong Lion Halo Eton, to the newly appointed Peace Advocates, Adesanya-Davies stated that action without vision is always wasted, and that vision without action is just a dream.

She added that the future is not out there waiting to be met, rather the future is here waiting to be created.

She therefore called for all hands to be on deck. She congratulated the newly appointed members of the State Executive Councils that were inaugurated

The Deputy Country President of UN-POLAC, Peter Ohagwa made a clarion call at the inaugural convention of Rivers State UN-POLAC Chapter.

He said: “In a bid to promote peaceful coexistence and curb criminal activities in the country, the Federal government is being urged to establish and revitalize Forest Security Corps (FSC) aimed at curbing crimes and criminalities in the nation’s forests which have become haven for criminals.”

He stressed the need to also engage local vigilantes from various rural communities across the Federation to be part of the formation and added that the corps should be trained vigorously by the military and equipped with sophisticated weapons before deployment into the forest.

In Rivers State, the Deputy Country President while suing for peaceful coexistence, tolerance as well as the good of the citizenry in the state, urged the stakeholders to shield their swords and resolve their grievances amicably. He added that Rivers State plays a significant role in the economic development of our country.

He said: “Rivers State is the fifth most populous State in Nigeria with over three million residents. It is also the second-largest economy in the country next to Lagos. Port Harcourt city, the State Capital is one of the largest cities in the country and contributes significantly to the nation financially.

“Peacebuilding is a collective effort, and solicits for the support and cooperation of Rivers State government towards effective coordination and promotion of peaceful atmosphere.”

The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly represented by the Clerk of the House, Dr G.M Gills West commended the effort and commitment of UN-POLAC in promoting peaceful coexistence in the nation, reiterated the commitment of the State Assembly in advancing the course of peace in the state and country at large.

