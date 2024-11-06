UN Chief Lauds Trump Over Victory

Share

...Urges him to give positive, impactful leadership on global stage

…Canvasses America’s Unity

Country President, United Nations (UN) Positive Livelihood Award, Amb. Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies has urged the United States’ 47th President-elect, Donald Trump, to provide leadership that will make a positive impact on the global stage.

She also urged him to strengthen strategic partnerships and promote peace and prosperity.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said Trump’s perseverance and dedication to the American people earned him the second term in office.

The statement was titled: “A Congratulatory message to President Donald Trump from United Nations POLAC.”

"Dear President Trump, Congratulations on your remarkable victory in the 2024 presidential election! Your perseverance and dedication to the American people have earned you another term in office.

“As you prepare to take on the challenges of leading the nation, we wish you wisdom, strength, and success. May your vision for America continue to inspire and unite the country.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact of your leadership on the global stage, particularly in strengthening strategic partnerships and promoting peace and prosperity.”

She added: “United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (United Nations-POLAC) was established as an International autonomous institution in 2001 with the UN and UNESCO following a General Assembly resolution, declaring 2001 – 2010 as a decade of peace and non-violence.

“UN-POLAC’s mandate is to enhance the effectiveness of the UN millennium development goals now Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and UNESCO Culture of Peace Programme particularly the maintenance of peace and security and the restoration of human dignity.

“Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved victory!”

