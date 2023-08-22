UN chief honours survivors of terrorism working for peace

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on Monday, honoured survivors of terrorism working for peace, paying respect to the thousands who lost or were harmed through terrorist attacks around the world. According to him, the UN is launching a project to help survivors’ testimonies be heard. Guterres, said this at a virtual event to mark the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism.

Despite wide international condemnation of terrorism, victims and survivors of violence often struggle to have their voices heard, their needs supported, and their rights upheld. Most need longterm support – physical, psychological, social and financial. However, few Member States have the resources or the capacity to help those affected by terrorism fully recover, rehabilitate and re-integrate into society