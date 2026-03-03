UN Building Bombing: Court Grants DSS’ Request For Speedy Trial

The Federal High Court yesterday, granted an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) for accelerated hearing in the ongoing prosecution of five men accused of the August 26, 2011, bombing of the United Nations’ Building in Abuja.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order while ruling on an application moved by prosecuting lawyer, Alex Izinyon (SAN), who noted that the case had dragged for nearly 15 years. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Al- Barnawi, also known variously as Kafuri/ Naziru/Al haji Yahaya/Mallam Dauda/ Alhaji Tanimu, is being prosecuted by the DSS along with Mohammed Bashir Saleh; Umar Mohammed Bello (aka Datti; Mohammed Salisu) and Yakubu Nuhu (aka Bello Maishayi).

Izinyon had stated that the case had been in court for about nine years and prayed the court for expeditious hearing in line with the court’s practice direction on the prosecution of terrorism and related cases.

He said it is in the interest of all parties that the case be promptly determined by allowing the conduct of proceedings on a daily basis, where possible. Lawyers to the defendants did not object to Izinyon’s application, following which Justice Nwite granted it.

During proceedings, ane prosecution witness, a senior operative of DSS, told the court that the Service was always professional in its investigations. He stated this while testifying in the trial-within-trial. The trial-within-trial was being conducted to ascertain whether or not the