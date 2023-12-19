UN approves Nigeria’s continental shelf extention to 220nm

Nigeria’s economy yester- day received a potential boost as the United Na- tions extended the country’s continental shelf from 200 Nautical Miles (NM) to 220nm. The Chairman, United Nations Commission on the Limits of the ContinentalShelf (CLCS), Adnan Rashid Nasser Al-Azri, disclosed this in a statement regarding Nigeria’s submission.This coincides with the creation of a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy by President Bola Tinubu, which will give a boost to the Nigerian maritime sector.

It was learnt that the approval would allow Nigeria to redraw the territorial map of its sovereignty in the Gulf of Guinea, thereby granting the right to exploit the abundant carbon and marine resources believed to be present in the areaThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh (OFR), applauded the decision by the United Nations The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, quoted the director general as saying that the extension of the nation’s maritime area had the potential to bring economic benefits to the country. According to him, “to the best of my knowledge, this is the first time the United Nations has ever approved additional maritime territory for Nigeria.

“We welcome this development, as it would boost our economic fortunes considerably. It is a plus for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration and I extend my congratulations to our Honorable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.” According UN, continental shelf of a coastal state comprises the seabed and subsoil of the submarine areas that extend beyond its territorial sea throughout the natural prolongation of its land territory to the outer edge of the continental margin.