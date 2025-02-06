UN Agency Budgets $2.5bn to Fight Hunger, Malnutrition in Nigeria

Share

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has budgeted $2.5 billion in the 2023 to-2027 Nigeria Country Strategy Plans (CSP) for zero hunger and improved nutrition across the country.

Head of Programme Seriene Loum, said this at the Co-creation workshop organised by the organisation in collaboration with National Social Investment Programme Agency, N-SIPA, on Wednesday in Abuja, Loum said WFP strategic goal was to ensure a word without hunger in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (1 and 2) on poverty and zero hunger.

He said the organisation would work closely with member states of United Nations including Nigeria to mobilise resources to be able to fully implement the programmes.

Loum said: “WFP Nigeria CSP 2023 t0 2027 a five-year project has a dedicated activity for strengthening institutional capacities and enhanced enabling environment in line with national target to achieve zero hunger by 2030.

“The project focus on food technology, fortification of supply chain management, improving nutrition and emergency preparedness responses.

