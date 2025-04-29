Umuorie-Asa: We Can’t Continue To Die In Silence, Abia’s Major Oil-Producing Community Laments Neglect

Share

Chief Ugochukwu Mbagwu is crying for his community. He is pained seriously by the level of leadership failure and human negligence that has reduced the land of Umuorie Asa-Isimiri Autonomous Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State to that of squalor and abandonment when the reverse ought to be the case.

Mbagwu, one of the concerned indigenes of Umuorie, who has served the community in so many capacities said that he is seriously disturbed that all the dreams he had for his community as a youth back then are fading aware like the stars of the morning, loosing their lights due to neglect by successive governments in Abia State.

Having been a cabinet chief of Umuorie, Mbagwu is currently the Treasurer of Council of Chiefs in Umuorie, and Chairman of the king’s arbitration panel in Umuorie. He has also served as Vice President General of the community and a former Vice Youth President.

He is quite versed about his community and the fate that has been visited on it over the years.

History of neglect

Umuorie is an oil producing community in Abia State. It is on record that Umuorie is second only to Owaza Town among all other oil producing communities in Abia. It has one working flow station, with 21 oil wells that contribute thousands of barrels of crude oil to the Nigerian economy.

The community over the years from the era of old Imo State has been fighting for it recognition as an oil producing community without success.

However, oil drilling activities are on the rise in the community that the government has refused to recognised as oil producing enclave, leaving people in a confused and angry, state given the contradiction that they live with daily.

“There’s something some of us don’t understand. We’ve endured it to some extent, but we can’t continue to die in silence.

From old Imo State till the current Abia State, they’ve refused to recognise us as an oil producing community while they’re drilling the oil in our land, lamented Mbagwu.

The obviously pained Mbagwu further decried the abject poverty visited on the community and its people, “Go round Umuorie, you’ll not see any project by the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC).

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) can boast of only one abandoned water project and just a few months ago streetlights. “As I speak to you, they’re still drilling oil here. We have a flow station and pipelines everywhere.

Before, we had Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operating in our land, but I guess they sold to some Nigerian consortium.

“What is available today is the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Ltd operating in Umuorie. Since the discovery of oil, we’ve not seen anything as a benefit of an oil producing company.

“When ASOPADEC wants to call for oil and gas committee, they’ll invite us and after that, they’ll not talk to us anymore. From what we have at hand, we have about 21 functional oil wells in Umuorie, with one flow station, called Isimmiri Flow Station, right there at the Imo River, yet nothing to show for it.”

Problems

Pastor Ikechukwu Ogbonna just like Mbagwu and others, is not the least happy given the state of the abandonment of his community.

He cataloged the litany of problems of Umuorie to include; lack of electricity, poor road infrastructure, absence of functional health facilities, and secondary school, with the only available education centre being their dilapidated community primary school.

According to the clergy, “the problem here is that we have nobody to speak for us in government. Ukwa West is divided into three political zones. We have the Ipu Zone, the Asa Group Zone and the Ozzah Zone.

Umuorie is in the Ozzah Zone and within that Ozzah Zone, we’re in Ozzah West. Any right that comes to Ozzah is always re-channeled to Ozzah Ukwu, where you have communities like Umunteke and Umuadienwe.

Nothing gets to us. “If they mistakenly consider Ozzah West for any position in ASOPADEC board, it’ll go to another town called Umukalu while Umuorie that supposed to be the headquarters, with its oil and gas, is relegated to nothing. We’re marginalised terribly.

“Now, it’s Ozzah’s turn to produce the General Manager of ASOPADEC, government abandoned Umuorie that has more oil than others and picked the General Manager from Umunteke.

Why must it get to our turn and everything will change? He further lamented, saying, “I’ve been hearing my Igbo brothers crying about marginalisation in Nigeria.

Why should Abia State government and everyone keep mute at what’s happening to our people? Injustice is injustice whether to a community or to a whole tribe.”

Ogbonna said that the academic requirement to become the General Manager of ASOPADEC is just a possession of West African Senior School Certificate (WASSC) that is administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after a successful completion of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Ogbonna said that as a huge oil producing community in Abia State, Umuorie ought to have a statutory office in ASOPADEC according to the Act establishing the commission

He said, “Nobody is listening. In our history, the government has never given us electricity. The one we enjoyed before was given to us by SPDC, but they’re no more. The current people that replaced them are doing the Nigerian thing as usual. No regards for human beings.

“All we hear every day is that we have stakeholders representing us, but nobody has mentioned the names of these stakeholders. How can someone claim to be stakeholder while our people are dying?

SOS to Otti

“Governor Alex Otti is doing well today, but he should look beyond anything stakeholders and consider the plights of the poor Umuorie indigenes who may have no stake to hold for their voices to be heard.

“Let him constitute the ASOPADEC board and put somebody from Umuorie there as our representative. Government should stop shaving our heads in our absence.

“Justice and fairness bring development. I believe that when Abia State treats Umuorie fairly, even God will be happy with the state and Ukwa West in general. Everybody is behaving as if Umuorie people aren’t humans simply because we have no voice in the government.

“We know of an oil producing community here around us that has produced commissioners, often goes to NDDC, has been in ASOPADEC from creation and occupies almost all the offices there.

“This has tempted us to ask ASOPADEC and Abia State government if what they’re drilling from our land daily is water they use in watching and cooking and not oil and gas? “Owaza as a town is divided into four autonomous communities.

If you remove Igiri-Ukwu Autonomous Community in Owaza that has two flow stations of Imo 1 and Imo 2 Flow Stations and other oil wells, the next top oil producing community in Abia State is Umuorie who are the owners of Isimmiri Flow Station and 21 functional oil wells.

“Other communities in Owaza like Etiti-Oha Autonomous Community, Ipu West Autonomous Community and Isi Etitioha don’t have more oil than Umuorie except Igiri-Ukwu that is the number one today in the current Owaza Town.

Even if you combine the whole Owaza, it is still after Owaza you’ll get Umuorie. “This is why we are calling on Governor Alex Otti, a man who has tasted what marginalisation and injustice feels like in his political career.

A man who has tasted cheating and denial of right from others in the past before God finally remembered him. “We’re begging him to put Umuorie in his shoes and feel our pains and come to our rescue.

We cannot continue to cry. Let him remember how his initial victories were stolen and feel our pains. We need to feel the breeze of the new Abia in our land.

However, if he rejects us, we’ll leave him to God. If he cannot remember our request to get to the board of ASOPADEC, he should make our health centre to function, give us good hospital beyond just a health centre.

Let him give us light and a sense of belonging while we wait for God to come down and save us by Himself, since humans have refused to be used as vessels for change.”

Mbagwu continued with the tales of lamentations, saying, “today, Umuorie cannot boast of feeding its rapidly growing population, as no farmland is fertile again.

They’re almost destroyed by activities related to oil gas. “We don’t have road to our houses. Now that the rains have returned, a lot of our people will be seen going to their various houses, literally swimming like amphibians.

We don’t have any private or public hospital that’s functional. Mrs Blessing Uloelu, the Headmistress of Community Primary School (CPS) Umuorie lamented the dilapidated status of the classrooms, as well as the poor security within the school.

According to her, the porous security has resulted in the looting of the school properties over time. She equally said that the school lacks teachers, as it currently does not have more than three official teachers, a situation she said is responsible for the poor performance of students.

Uloelu also made a passionate call for water within the school, as an abandoned NDDC water project adjacent the school premises has not been functional for many years.

Failed attempts

Mbagwu said that the community has written to ASOPADEC, Abia State government and other relevant stakeholders to pay attention to them and listen to their complaints, but none has deemed it necessary to listen.

He narrated the failed attempts, stating, “We’ve met with the Committee on Petroleum at the House of Representatives on this matter of neglect and marginalisation of Umuorie a few years ago.

“We’ve written to the Presidency back then, we’ve written to both the Senate end the House of Representatives, and Abia State government under former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and the Ministry of Petroleum.

“We repeated the letters to the Presidency, Abia State government under Governor Alex Otti, Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Chris Nkwonta, the man representing Ukwa East and Ikea West Federal Constituency.

“To tell you how far we’ve gone, we even wrote to the newly appointed Chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Nwadiala Emeka Wogu and even the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

We’ve even sued all the necessary authorities in this matter. “We cannot continue to suffer while we have what will reduce our sufferings Dr Alex Otti is a listening governor, so I believe he’ll listen. We’ve not heard from him, but we’re hoping he’ll listen to us.”

Litigations

While investigating the case of marginalisation of Umuorie, New Telegraph discovered that the concerned indigenes of Umuorie, having exhausted all available means to get the attention of the government and its agencies, both at the state and federal levels, have resorted to series of litigations over the matter in order to have the case heard.

One of such instituted cases is that of Suit NO: HUK/ 06/2025 holden at the High Court of Abia State in the Ukwa Judicial Division at Obehie has Chief Innocent Mbagwu and Pastor Ikechukwu Ogbonna as applicants while the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Joshua Onyeike (ASOPADEC Sole Administrator/General Manager) and ASOPADEC itself as the three respondents. Findings also revealed that there had been affidavits and counter affidavits on the matter, but the major issues raised by the applicants in the suit are centred on the fact that Abia State House of Assembly had already through a committee on ASOPADEC and Petroleum Matters confirmed that Umuorie is the second largest oil producing community in Abia State and therefore should be given attention.

They also drew attention to the fact that the law establishing ASOPADEC does not give the Governor power to appoint a Sole Administrator, who is his personal aid to head ASOPADEC.

They equally stressed that proper board of ASOPADEC is still not constituted by the Governor in gross violation of the law establishing ASOPADEC.

They went further to disclosed that there is nothing to show that ASOPADEC has been disbursing any share in the funds accruing to it from the oil derivation fund to Umuorie as an oil producing community.

Another point brought to the fore by the people is that there is no single functional project or facility executed by ASOPADEC in Umuorie.

While further findings disclosed that before heading to court, the lawyer to the applicants served ASOPADEC, through its General Manager, a PreAction Notice on November 20, 2024 listing out areas of concerns for the applicants, which centred on the issue of marginalisation of Umuorie.

From the Pre-Action Notice obtained by New Telegraph, it was clearly stated that if the issues raised (marginalisation on top) remain unaddressed for one month from the day the Pre-Action Notice was served, the applicants will approach the court to ensure the law prevails.

New Telegraph on further investigation, discovered also that as far back as September 16, 2022, the lawyer to the applicants even when a suit was yet to be instituted on the marginalisation issues, wrote an earlier Pre-Action Notice to the then Sole Administrator/General Manager of ASOPADEC where he copied the Governor in charge and Speaker of the House of Assembly back then.

New Telegraph further obtained another document that showed that Abia State House of Assembly Committee on ASOPADEC and Petroleum Matters chaired by Godwin Adiele, who was the member representing Ukwa West State Constituency then, with Jerry Uzosike, Okey Igwe, Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Obinna Ichita, Mandela Obasi, Stanley Nwabuisi and Mrs Rita Ehibudu, as members, on June 21, 2022 reported to the General House during a plenary session on what was titled; “Alleged Continuous Marginalisation of Umuorie Asa-Isimiri Autonomous Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area by Abia State Government.”

It was also discovered that the complaint first came to the State House of Assembly on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, where the matter was immediately committed to the above mentioned committee to handle and report back to the house.

Available documents shown that the committee took the procedure of inviting the then President General of Umuorie, the late traditional ruler of Umuorie, HRH Eze Innocent Nkwocha, the youth leader of Umuorie and other stakeholders.

In its findings/observations, the committee stated in the report on the date stated above that Umuorie views the insensitivity of Abia State government towards her as a marginalisation; that since the establishment of ASOPADEC, the Umuorie has received none appointment into the commission either as chairman or member despite the fact that it is one of the largest oil producing communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area; and that no youth of Umuorie has been employed by ASOPADEC.

At the point of recommendations, the committee said clearly on the plenary that having critically analysed the above findings/observations, the committee recommended that the then Governor Okezie Ikpeazu consider the plight of Umuorie and appoint a member of the community into ASOPADEC in the subsequent reconstitution of the commission.

It equally recommended that the youths of Umuorie be given employment in ASOPADEC like the youths of other Oil Producing Communi ties in Ukwa West. –

The House Committee in its third recommendation established that “Umuorie is the second largest Oil Producing Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area in particular and in Abia State in general and should therefore be recognized in that capacity in accordance with the ASOPADEC (Amended No. 3) Law 2017 which provides for a Statutory Permanent Commissioner Seat in the commission.”

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that almost all the above recommendations have not been adhered to by the Abia State government, which prompted the concerned citizens of Umuorie to seek justice from the court of law.

Further findings revealed that on June, 1 2022, a lawyer to the applicants wrote Governor Okezie Ikpeazu a reminder letter about the situation of Umuorie.

The reminder letter brought about an invitation to the office of the Sole Administrator of ASOPADEC on Thursday, July 14, 2022 where the stakeholders were instructed to come with six persons in an invitation signed by one Iyke Onuegbu for the then Sole Administrator of ASOPADEC.

However, after all these meetings and discussions, the outcomes of that meeting, according to the concerned indigenes, are yet to be seen, as no tangible thing came out of it.

Further findings also showed that on August 1, 2022, the Umuorie Town Union in a letter to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu titled; “Resolution by the people of Umuorie Isimiri Autonomous Community, Ukwa West LGA Abia State, made the request for appointment into ASOPADEC Board,” which was signed by Chief Chukwuemeka Onwuka as President General/CDC Chairman, Emeka Orji as Secretary and late Eze Innocent Nkwocha of Umuorie.

In that letter obtained by New Telegraph, the above community leaders suggested three names of their qualified indigenes that should be appointed into the ASOPADEC board as a way of beginning a good relationship with Umuorie.

The Town Union went further to attach the curriculum vitae of the three persons to prove their qualifications, stressing that it noted in dismay marginalisation, denial and deprivation in the appointment despite their unalloyed loyalty and support for the then government and even the previous administrations in Abia State.

Further findings shown that similar letter had equally been written by the Umuorie Town Union to Governor Ikpeazu on the November 22, 2021, which was signed by all the nine village heads of Umuorie, a representative of the concerned indigenes, a representative of the youths of Umuorie, the women leader, the President General and of course, the traditional ruler, with no reciprocal action from the Abia State government.

Letter of complaint/appeal to prominent

Nigerians New Telegraph gathered that the community has recently written a formal letter of complaint, with passionate appeal to Chief Chris Nkwonta, the member representing Ukwa East and Ukwa West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, to look into their matter.

They also sent similar complaint/appeal letter to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku; Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives; and the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Other people that were written to by the concerned indigenes of Umuorie include Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is the Senator representing Umuorie, a community in Abia South Senatorial Zone; and the Chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Chief Emeka Wogu.

ASOPADEC’s response

Visits to Umuogogo, Umuigwe, Umuogbu, Umuejeni, Umunkwocha, Umuacheke, Umuokpa, Umuachigide and Umuagbudu, which are the nine villages of Umuorie Asa-Isimiri Autonomous Community, this reporter could not sight any single functional project linked to ASOPADEC.

A check also by our correspondent discovered from an official document available on ASOPADEC’s social media handle that its 2025 budget stood at a total sum of N5, 656,156,309.00.

From that available document on ASOPADEC’s platform signed by its two information officers, Iyke Onuegbu and Chinwe Anunobi, N4, 653, 990, 000, 00, is for capital expenditure while a total of N1002, 166,309, is for recurrent expenditure.

In that same document, ASOPADEC’s General Manager, Dr Joshua Onyeike was quoted to have said that the Commission is striving to live up to her mandate in the provision of water boreholes, scholarship scheme, reconstruction of roads, market stalls, civil centres and other tangible and intangible developmental initiatives, he, however, pointed out that the 30% of 13% oil derivation fund is not enough to address the multiple demands of developmental projects from the oil producing areas.

While noting that the high cost of things in the market since the removal of oil subsidy was a big challenge in discharging her duties in the year 2024.

After a thorough look at the budget and the obvious neglect of the community as evident from the tour of Umuorie-Asa, with no functional health centre, public or private hospital, secondary school (except s missionary school by a church, which the community said doesn’t function well), electricity, normal community market, and water project except the one attracted by Chief Chris Nkwonta of Ukwa Federal Constituency at the centre of the community, our correspondent put up an official request to ASOPADEC to find out the reason behind the obvious neglect.

On April 8, 2025, the official inquiry from New Telegraph got to Mr Iyke Onuegbu, Head, Media/Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASOPADEC. Onuegbu acknowledged the inquiry, saying that ASOPADEC would not want to speak on the issues spelled out in the inquiry because Umuorie, has dragged the state government and the Commission to the court on the matter.

Onuegbu’s response reads, “The Commission is prepared to respond to your request for vital information on the intervention activities of the Commission but is constrained by the fact that the issue at stake is before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The community took the Abia State Government and the Commission to the court on this matter. It is unethical for a lawful agency of the State government to speak on issues that are subject of litigation in the law court.

“In view of the above sensitive situation, we urge you to bear with us and add that we will be willing to respond to you when the matter is either resolved or out of court.”

Share