Umuhu Community Shines At Abig Nwankwo Foundation Football Tournament In Anambra

Sporting activities had a great start in the new year in Okija, Anambra State over the weekend as communities contended for the coveted trophy of the football tournament organised by the Abig Nwankwo Foundation.

The tournament which was keenly contested among several communities had three of them emerging as the major contenders at the grand finale held on Sunday, January 7th, 2024.

The competition was played in Okija Ihiala local government and hosted by Abig Nwankwo, owner of Abig Nwankwo Foundation and Bigly group.

The chairman of the Foundation, Abig Nwankwo disclosed that the tournament which was the first edition is one of the best initiatives to engage the youth and foster unity among the communities with the main goal to build, encourage, and train young players with hopes of pushing them into professional football leagues, both locally and internationally.

Emerging as the 2nd runner-up, the winner of the 3rd place match is the Ubahumonum community, the team won a cash prize of N300,000, while the Ofor/Ngwu community got N500,000 for clinging to the 2nd position after suffering a 2-1 defeat to the champions, Umuhu Community.

The winning team, the Umuhu community was awarded with the star prize of N1,000,000 for their victory at the end of the tournament. The tournament ended in a grand style with a victory party to celebrate the end of the competition.