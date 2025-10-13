Umuawulu Donates Tractors, Build Roads In Community Empowerment Drive

The people of Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday, came together to honour their illustrious son, Ikenga Umuawulu, for his unprecedented acts of community development and empowerment.

Among the highlights of the event was the commissioning of 30.5 kilometers of standard roads constructed across Umuawulu and adjoining communities, an exceptional feat accomplished single-handedly by Ikenga Umuawulu.

The project, inaugurated by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, marks one of the largest private-driven infrastructure contributions ever recorded in the area.

Speaking during the commissioning, Governor Soludo hailed Ikenga Umuawulu for his foresight, generosity, and alignment with the state’s People’s Power and Community Partnership (PPCP) initiative.

The Governor described him as “a patriotic son whose vision and commitment are helping to build the Anambra of our dreams — livable, secure, and prosperous.”

In the agricultural sector, Ikenga Umuawulu took another bold step with the launch of the “We Must Farm” initiative, a grassroots program designed to boost food production and empower local cooperatives.

To drive the initiative, he donated five brand-new tractors, truck-cycles, hybrid seedlings, fertilizers, and farm implements to local farmers, setting the tone for a new era of rural productivity and food sufficiency.

As part of his continued community empowerment efforts, Ikenga Umuawulu distributed 3,500 bags of rice to households across the community, putting smiles on the faces of residents and reaffirming his commitment to social welfare, especially during the festive period.

In addition, he successfully installed 5,000 solar-powered street lights across Omaola and other parts of Umuawulu — illuminating the community and enhancing night-time security.

This massive lighting project has transformed the landscape of Umuawulu, earning widespread commendation from residents and visitors alike.

The event reached its peak when Ikenga Umuawulu presented five brand-new Toyota Hiace buses to Governor Soludo, in support of the Governor’s ongoing development and re-election drive.

The gesture was met with thunderous applause from the crowd, as Governor Soludo expressed profound gratitude, describing Ikenga as “a true partner in progress and a beacon of selfless service.”

From road infrastructure to agricultural empowerment, social welfare, and security enhancement, Ikenga Umuawulu continues to redefine what community-driven leadership truly means, setting a new benchmark for philanthropy and grassroots development in Anambra State.