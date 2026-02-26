Umuahia Security Summit Recommends Partnerships, Actionable Roadmap

For over a decade the issue of security has become a national emergency, as the entire nation’s landscape is challenged especially by terrorism attacks that have held the nation in its grip.

The situation has rendered state governments helpless and looking to the federal government for solutions to their internal crisis. It in the of this gripping development that the recent Umuahia Security Summit (Federal and States Security Administrators – FASA), was seen as both welcomed development and timely because it focused on enforcing partnerships at different levels in order to effectively and progressively policed and protect the country.

The Summit was convened to draw up an enduring roadmap that will take Nigeria out of the woods in addressing the issue of security surveillance and mapping out strategies for curbing the situation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Uniformed security template

The two-day Federal and States Security Administrators meeting provided the platform for robust engagement by both states and federal governments officials, with a view to design- ing a uniformed template in addressing the security challenge. However, the Summit took cognizance of the peculiar and environmental security challenges in different regions and states.

It also provided participants the opportunity to critically examine and share practical experiences on security issues from across states as well as develop actionable recommendations to strengthen collective response to national security. The status of dignitaries in attendance underscored the significance of the Summit. The choice of Umuahia, Abia State capital, as host, was an acknowl- edgement of the comparatively prevailing peace and tranquillity achieved by Governor Alex Otti-led administration.

The issue on the table was serious one and a matter of urgent public importance. There was no frivolity or emotion at the venue – the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. In attendance to proffer mea- sures for violence-free elections in 2027 were high profile individuals, including the Secretary to the Government of the Fed- eration, SGF, Senator George Akume and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Akume: Robust, proactive security architecture

The SGF and former Governor of Benue State, at the opening ceremony, advocated a robust and proactive security architecture that will forestall violence before, during and after the elections across Nigeria.

He warned that voter registration, party primaries and campaigns could heighten tensions if not proactively managed. Akume, who was represented by the Chairman of FASA and Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office at the Presidency, Muhammad Danjuma, said the Summit focuses on the preparation for the general elections in 2027, stressing that a robust security architecture must precede full-scale political mobilisation. According to him; “As you are aware, the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The political activities, including updating of voter registers, party primaries and election campaigns, among others, are expected to commence soon in this year. These activities require robust security arrangements for their smooth conduct.”

He disclosed that the federal government had, in anticipation of electoral threats, established the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in 2015, to ensure peaceful, free and credible elections. The committee, he explained , is chaired by the National Security Adviser at the federal level, with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as co-chair, while similar arrangements operate at the states under the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Commissioners of Police.

Akume stressed the need for stronger synergy among security agencies, INEC and political stakeholders, and called for early intelligence gathering as well as strict enforcement of electoral laws to curb the activities of political thugs and hoodlums. He also advocated a safeguard against false reports, with the potential of fuelling panic, ethnic and religious tension, as well as undermining trust in public institutions.

This is as he charged the National Orientation Agency, NOA, and other relevant agencies to intensify strategic communication to counter misinformation ahead of the 2027 polls. Akume described security as a collective responsibility and appealed to citizens to volunteer credible information to support ongoing operations against ter- rorism, banditry and organised crime, as the nation approaches another election cycle.

He further described the choice of the South-East as host of the meeting as evidence of improving stability in the region and commended the federal government, security agencies and the Abia State government for collaborative efforts in restoring calm.

Otti: Operational federalism needed

While officially declaring the event opened, Governor Otti called for what he termed as “operational federalism,” where federal security structures and state governments work in deliberate synergy, particularly during elections. The Governor linked electoral credibility directly to national stability, and insisted that security planning for 2027 was a step in the right direction.

He noted that credible polls require early planning and adequate security arrangements, adding that INEC must be centrally involved in all security discussions to guarantee free, fair and peaceful elections.

He described security as the bedrock of governance and development, warning that insecurity posed a great threat to investments, infrastructure growth and job creation. None of these, he argued, could thrive in an atmosphere of political uncertainty. Otti also pushed for strengthened joint planning frameworks, rapid response mechanisms and structured communication channels, which coordination.

He stressed must be intentionally designed and continuously improved for synergy and collaboration among stakehold- ers, including security agencies, INEC, political actors and relevant institutions to ensure credible elections, as well as make efforts to curb activities of hoodlums and political thugs, who often seek to disrupt campaigns, intimidate voters and undermine political and democratic results.

“Security,” according to him, “is not an isolated function of force, it is the enabling environment for prosperity. Nigeria’s constitutional framework places significant security authority at the federal level, while states remain closest to the people and most immediately impacted by insecurity.

He said; “This reality calls for what I would describe as operational federalism, a model where federal government structures and state-level administrative responsibility work in deliberate alignment. We must continue to strengthen intelligence sharing mechanisms, joint planning frameworks, rapid response coordination and structured communication channels between federal agencies and sub-national authorities.”

Otti further advocated predictive security systems, early warning structures and com- munity-based intelligence, noting that grassroots leaders and traditional institutions remain critical in preventing politically motivated unrest. He urged participants to ensure that deliberations at the conference produced practical, measurable outcomes capable of enhancing national stability and reaffirmed Abia’s commitment to collaborative security governance.

Ribadu: Coordination, engagements

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by his Special Adviser on Governance and Sub-national Matters, Mr A.B. Okuro, said that the federal government remains committed to working collaboratively with state governments and all relevant institutions to strengthen the collective security architecture of the nation.

He said modern security demands coordination, trust, and structured engagement across all levels of government, maintaining that Nigeria’s security is a shared responsibility, and with all working together, Nigeria would continue to make measurable progress.

Tar: Prevention of fragmentation in operational responses

The Co-Chair of the meeting and Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Se- curity, Prof. Usman Tar, said the Summit was designed to review the nation’s security situation and prevent fragmentation in opera- tional responses, especially dur- ing politically sensitive periods.

Tar explained that the plat- form, established in the 1990s, con- venes representatives of security agencies, the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and key federal institutions to assess threats to national security and territorial integrity. He said the Summit, held at least twice annually, allows states to present situation reports while federal agencies provide operational briefings to align responses and reduce duplication of roles.

Opportunity to review security issues

Earlier in their goodwill messages, some participants, including the Head of Service of Akwa Ibom State, Ms Elsie Peters and Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Nasarawa State, Mu- hammad Iyasu Idde, noted that the benefits of the periodic meet- ing cannot be over-emphasised as it affords members of FASA the opportunity to review security issues and make necessary recommendations for improved security in Nigeria.