Umuahia Security Summit: Gov Otti Seeks Synergy Over Security Challenge

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has formally declared open a 2-day Federal and States Security Administrators (FASA) meeting in Umuahia with a call for synergy among security agencies to deal with security challenges in the country.

The security meeting provides participants the opportunity to critically examine and share practical experiences on security issues from across States, as well as develop actionable recommendations to strengthen collective response to national security.

Speaking at the meeting, organised by the Federal Government in collaboration with Abia State Government, Governor Otti said that the presence of the participants in Abia State underscored the shared commitment of all stakeholders in Nigeria to take responsibility to safeguard the nation.

“I welcome you all to Abia for this important Federal and State Security Administrators conference. Your presence here underscores the shared commitment we all have.

“The responsibility to safeguard our nation and strengthen our institutions. And ensure that governance at every level delivers safety, stability and progress to our people,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti called for synergy and collaboration among stakeholders, including security agencies, INEC, political actors and relevant institutions to ensure credible elections, as well as make efforts to curb activities of hoodlums and political thugs, who often seek to disrupt campaigns, intimidate voters and undermine political and democratic results.

He said that no Nation or State can achieve meaningful development without security, adding that,

“Infrastructure projects, industrial growth, investment attraction and job creation all rest on a secure and predictable environment.

“We are yet to see any society that makes progress without credible elections. Whatever it will cost us, I would enjoin us to ensure that we have peaceful, free and fair elections as we approach 2027,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti also noted that his reform agenda is anchored on rebuilding public confidence in governance, restoring critical infrastructure, revitalising the economy and strengthening institutions.

He maintained that none of these can be achieved without a stable security architecture, saying that security is not an isolated function of force, but an enabling environment for prosperity.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, represented by the Chairman of FASA and Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office of the Presidency, Muhammad Sanusi Danjum, said that the summit focuses on the preparation for the general elections in 2027.

He noted the menace of false information and its negative impact on national security, and the need for a collaborative effort in fighting terrorism and banditry, among others, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He appreciated the Abia state Governor for accepting to host the meeting in Umuahia and commended his giant achievements in the State.

Also, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by his Special Adviser on Governance and Sub-national Matters, Mr A.B. Okuro, said that the Federal Government remains committed to working collaboratively with State Governments and all relevant institutions to strengthen the collective security architecture of the Nation.

He said that security today demands coordination, trust, and structured engagement across all levels of government, maintaining that Nigeria’s security is a shared responsibility, and with all working together, Nigeria would continue to make measurable progress.

Earlier in their goodwill messages, some participants, including; Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Borno State, Professor Usman Tar, Head of Service of Akwa Ibom State, Ms Elsie Peters and Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Nasarawa State, Muhammad Iyasu Idde said that the benefits of the periodic meeting cannot be over-emphasized as it affords members of FASA an opportunity to review security issues and make necessary recommendations for improved security in Nigeria.