Umuahia Residents Uncover Two Decomposed Nude Corpses

Residents of Ohiya village in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have notified the state government and the security agencies over the discovery of two naked corpses in their environs.

According to the villagers and commercial transporters, the unidentified dead bodies were discovered over the weekend along the Tower-Ohiya section of the Umuahia-Enugu expressway.

They claimed it was impossible to determine if the victims were slain there or if they had been killed elsewhere and brought to the place by the unidentified assailants.

An anonymous bus driver who spoke to newsmen said the bodies were in a stage of decomposition and that they were face up and naked.

The state government in a statement issued by the State’s Office of Media and Publicity, Me Ferdinand Ekeoma said that the security services were trying to determine the circumstances behind the victims’ deaths.

“The attention of the Abia State government has been drawn to a disturbing report of the discovery of some corpses whose identities are yet to be confirmed at the Ohiya Axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway earlier today.

“Government has since alerted security agencies and is presently collaborating with them to unearth the circumstances surrounding the death of the victims.

“Government calls on Abians to remain calm while urging good-spirited members of the public with useful information that could assist the government get to the root cause of the death of the victims not to hesitate in making it available to the government or security agents”, Ekeoma said.