Umuahia Old Boys Commends Otti Over Recovery Of 89 Hectares Of Land

The Awka chapter of Government College Umuahia Old Boys Association has commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia State over the recovery of 89 hectares of land taken over by suspected land grabbers in the area.

Recall that suspected land grabbers had in the past ten years taken over hectares of land belonging to the College and past administrations in the state issued them with Certificate Of Occupancy as owners of the said land.

According to the Acting Chairman of the Old Boys Association in Awka Anambra state, Hon Ogochukwu Egolum in a statement expressed happiness with the decisive actions of the governor adding that it is a show of equity and respect for the rule of law.

“We the Old Boys Association of Government College Umuahia an institution established in 1929 by late Rev Robert Fishers wish to express our appreciation to the revocation and recovery of the 89 Hectares of land belonging to the College which was taken over by suspected land grabbers”

“The recovery of those lands is an indication that His Excellency the Governor is a respecter of the Rule of law and equity and we also express our appreciation to the Commissioner for lands in Abia state Mr Chaka Chukwumerije for also being instrumental to this development,” he said

The Commissioner had in a release announced the recovery and pledged to ensure that the relationship between the Old Boys Association and the Abia state government remains cordial at all times.

“Abia State Govt is committed to making sure that all the 89 hectares of land within the perimeter of the C of O granted to GCU remains with GCU”

” All allocations granted by whoever infringing on the C of O of GCU are withdrawn, cancelled and of no value”

“No buildings, completed or not, within the perimeter of the C of O of GCU were given any approved plans and are therefore illegal structures”

“The Abia state ministry of lands will soon reestablish all the survey beacons delineating GCU property”

“The Govt will work with old boys to make sure GCU will possess its possession,” he said.