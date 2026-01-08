Umuahia Central Bus Terminal Designed For Order, Sanity In Urban Transportation

The Umuahia Central Bus Terminal is designed to end the traffic disorder and chaos often experienced in urban areas, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said.

Speaking to journalists while inspecting the facility conceived as the central terminal for all transit buses entering or leaving the state capital Governor Otti explained that the project was initiated to centralise transport terminals rather than having them scattered across the city.

He said the terminal is comparable to similar facilities in major cities around the world, including Paddington in the United Kingdom, where a central terminal allows for the convergence of railways and other modes of transportation.

“And of course, you have shopping plazas, cinemas, hotels, everything is there. So, we thought it best to concentrate all transport terminals in one place instead of having different terminals at various locations across the town,” Governor Otti stated.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work at the site and said he was optimistic that the project would be nearing completion by the end of January.

“The work is going on very well, and the consultants are fully up to the task. I am pleased with the progress and the quality of work being delivered.

“Hopefully, before the end of this month, they would have made significant progress. From what I can see, if the project is not completed by the end of the month, it will be very close to completion,” he said.