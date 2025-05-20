UMTE Crisis: S’East Most Affected –Region’s Reps Caucus

Share

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday asked the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matricul a t i o n B o a r d (JAMB), Oloyede, to resign to en I s h a qable a through probe into the technical glitches that triggered mass failure in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB last Wednesday admitted errors in the results of some candidates who sat the 2025 UTME. Of the 1.9 million candidates who sat the exam, the body said over 1.5 million scored below 200 out of the maximum 400 marks.

Some of the candidates blamed their poor performances on technical glitches and incomplete questions, and threatened legal action.

In a statement, the leader of the caucus, Igariwey Enwo, said they were concerned because the region they represent were affected by JAMB’s “score distortions”.

The legislators said: “As a caucus, we are expectedly concerned because the five South Eastern states where we represent, with no exception, were directly impacted by JAMB’s socalled ‘score distortions’.”

Share