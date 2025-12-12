Umohette Wins Regional Title, Hails A’Ibom Gov

Nigeria’s fast-rising boxing star and reigning International Boxing Association (IBA) Continental Heavyweight Champion, Enobong “The Nigerian Gentleman” Umohette, has secured yet another major milestone in his professional career.

The Akwa Ibom–born, USA-based heavyweight delivered a decisive victory over former multidivision, two-time WBC and WBO World Champion, Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza, in Santa Marta, Colombia, to claim the Universal Boxing Council (UBC) Afro-Latino Heavyweight Title.

The 10-round contest opened cautiously, with ringside commentator Fausto Corrales describing the early rounds as measured, as both fighters tested each other’s timing and power.

The momentum shifted in the third round when Umohette and Mendoza began battling for ring dominance. The Nigerian’s breakthrough came in the fifth round with a clean knockdown, though Mendoza beat the count and continued.