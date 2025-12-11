Umohette Stops Ex-World Champion To Win Regional Title

Nigeria’s fast-rising boxing star and reigning International Boxing Association (IBA) Continental Heavyweight Champion, Enobong “The Nigerian Gentleman” Umohette, has added another major milestone to his professional career.

The Akwa Ibom–born, USA-based heavyweight delivered a decisive victory over former multi-division, two-time WBC and WBO World Champion, Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza, in Santa Marta, Colombia, claiming the Universal Boxing Council (UBC) Afro-Latino Heavyweight Title.

The 10-round contest opened cautiously, with ringside commentator Fausto Corrales describing the early rounds as measured, as both fighters tested each other’s timing and power. Momentum shifted in the third round as Umohette and Mendoza began vying for ring dominance.

The Nigerian’s breakthrough came in the fifth round with a clean knockdown, though Mendoza beat the count and continued.

The contest ended at 2:17 of the seventh round when Umohette unleashed a barrage of combinations that left the former champion unable to rise, earning a well-deserved technical knockout victory.

Following the win, Umohette made an unannounced return to Nigeria, where he was received in Uyo by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports, Obong Paul Bassey. The meeting was also attended virtually by Umohette’s promoters, Monte Ekott from California and Mr. Erik Flemming from New York.

Commissioner Bassey lauded Umohette for consistently projecting Akwa Ibom and Nigeria positively on the international boxing stage.

He highlighted the boxer’s humility and loyalty in returning home to identify with the administration of His Excellency, Governor Umoh Eno (PhD).

The Commissioner emphasized that Governor Umoh Eno’s private-sector-driven leadership has significantly enhanced Akwa Ibom’s profile, particularly in tourism, sports, culture, and entertainment, key sectors driving the state’s economic growth. He also praised the administration’s ongoing collaboration in sports and entertainment, which continues to bring revenue and visibility to the state.

Responding, Umohette commended Governor Umoh Eno for his exceptional and transformative leadership.

He applauded the Governor’s rapid achievements in tourism development, infrastructural expansion, security, ICT advancement, agricultural innovation, SME empowerment, science, energy, and manufacturing. Umohette expressed gratitude for the Governor’s consistent support of Akwa Ibomites excelling both locally and internationally.

He further stated that he would return to the diaspora as a first-hand witness of the Governor’s remarkable progress across multiple sectors and asked the Commissioner to convey his goodwill message to the Governor.

From the United States, Umohette’s promoter and prominent Akwa Ibom–born industrialist, Monte Ekott, described the victory as a testament to Umohette’s elite capabilities. He highlighted that the boxer has now secured nine consecutive wins since returning to the ring in 2022, bringing his career total to 18 victories.

Ekott noted that Umohette is preparing for a crucial test against another former multi-division, three-time world champion, an opportunity that could position him for a shot at one of the four major world heavyweight titles. Achieving 20 career victories, he added, would place Umohette firmly within the global top rankings.

Commissioner Bassey extended an invitation to Umohette and his promotional team to collaborate with the state on initiatives aimed at enhancing the technical capacity of local boxers and sports administrators.

He also encouraged them to consider hosting international and world-class boxing events in Akwa Ibom, further showcasing the state’s growing potential in sports tourism.