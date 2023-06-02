Umo Eno’s Cabinet: We Need Blend Of Experience To Move A’Ibom Forward

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has hinted that the vision and blueprint of his administration will be interpreted by persons of proven integrity, dint of hard work and capacity to translate the vision of government in the best interest of the state.

To this end, he emphasized that his appointment of State Executive Council members and Personal Aides will cut across people who are experienced in governance and had gone with him to the trenches having worked for the emergence of his administration.

“I won’t leave people who were with me in the trenches that went to 31 Local Government Areas with me, I won’t leave them for people who have CVs, but you will see the old, you will see the new faces, but most importantly you will see those that were with us in the trenches maybe this is a platform to say that the appointment of Personal Assistants will come as a reward”, he emphasised .

Governor Umo Eno, bared his mind, yesterday while addressing worshippers at his maiden Government House Covenant Service anchored on the theme, “The God of New Beginnings” held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo

According to him, “We need the wisdom of the old to navigate with the new and so you’ll see a mix grill of the new and the old”.

The governor who assured on rewarding hard work, selflessness, dedication and loyalty in his administration, hinted that his appointment of Commissioners and Aides will reflect a blend of experience to enable the appointees catch up with the pace of the new administration and move the state forward, stressing that there is no room for mediocres or time to waste.

“I will work with everyone else to set up a new agenda, we like to bring in a little twig, like I keep saying don’t expect that kind of miracle that you don’t want to see old faces again it should be new faces, it won’t work like that.

Reflecting on the mercies of God throughout the electioneering campaign, the Governor, particularly thanked God for keeping the state and appreciated the Fathers in faith for their prayers, assuring that God will lead the state to a great height as the theme of the service states, “the God of New Beginnings”.

“The God of the new beginnings will go with us and it is only if he goes with us that we will accomplish that which God has sent us to do, I thank you for praying with us”, he stated.

In his homily, Primate Emmanuel Udofia of The African Church, who spoke on the theme, “The God of New Beginnings” culled his text from Gen. 1: 1, and Judges 16: 22-30.

The cleric admonished that a man who connects with God will receive grace that will sustain him throughout his endeavour.

Worshippers at the service include the first Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno; Deputy Governor, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah ; Political stalwarts; religious leaders, friends and associates of Governor Umo Eno among other people in the state.