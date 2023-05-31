Umo Eno Vows To Deepen Growth, Development, Appreciate Supporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has once again assured the people of the state of his desire to deepen and push further the trajectory of growth and development of the State.

In the same vein, the new Governor has expressed deep-seated gratitude to the people of Akwa Ibom and the immediate past Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel and his wife Martha for their support.

In a statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Umo Eno, expressed deep and profound gratitude to the Akwa Ibom people for the overwhelming support and joy expressed during his inauguration yesterday.

“It was a ringing endorsement and celebration of the mandate you so massively affirmed in my capacity to lead you, at the March 18th, 2023, Gubernatorial polls.

“ I wish to specifically thank my party, the PDP, the larger political class, especially those who belong to other parties, but who decided to celebrate a Pan- Akwaibom moment with us yesterday.

“ To my friends, associates, my old classmates from Victory High School, Ikeja, Lagos, Akwaibomites in the Diaspora, our Fathers in faith, the youths, women, elder statesmen, the traditional institutions, socio-political groups and others too numerous to mention here, I am deeply appreciative.

“To our Inaugural Guest Speaker, the highly cerebral Professor Patrick Mulumba, thank you for the great and profound speech you gave!

“ As I said in my Inaugural Speech, we are determined to deepen and push further the trajectory of growth and development of our dear State.

God bless you all as we A.R.I.S.E to a Golden Era of continued peace, unity, development and brotherhood”, the statement concluded.