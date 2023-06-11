Umo Eno Sues For Peace, Appreciates God For Seamless Transition

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has called on citizens of the state to put aside hatred, bitterness and rancour that might have cropped up during the electioneering campaigns and work for the peace, unity and harmony of the state for the overall attainment of a better state saturated with dividends of democracy.

Governor Eno made the call, on Sunday, during a Special Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service organized to appreciate God for a peaceful, credible and transparent election leading to a seamless inauguration of a new administration in the state held at the Ibom Hall Arena, IBB Avenue, Uyo.

Governor Eno whose speech was punctuated by choruses, expressed gratitude to God for seeing his campaign organisation through as they toured the 31 Local Government Areas of the state canvassing support for the elections.

He acknowledged that the road to the successful election was long, unwinding and tortuous having been inundated with blackmail, backstabbing, name calling and eighteen court cases as at the last count, saying that politics ushered him into court cases, an experienced he has never had but God saw him and his Campaign Organization through the wilderness experience.

He appreciated the people across the state for the grand reception during the campaigns, thanking God for his overwhelming victory at the election.

“I thank God who has always been on our side. From when we were unveiled, we saw trouble as people rose up against the bid.

“For the first time in the history of Akwa Ibom State, I’ve never had to do court cases but politics brought me in and as at the last count we had about eighteen court cases but God deliver us in all”.

The state Chief Executive who took the first Bible reading from Psalm 107:1-9, assured Akwa Ibom people of an all inclusive government and pledged his readiness to match his words with actions, appealing to the people across religious and party lines to drop weapons of war and all forms of bitterness by joining hands in building a better Akwa Ibom for the good of all.

“So we have come to thank God for all those whose hearts God had touched to vote for us, even those who were against us, we thank God for them because if they did not do that, we wouldn’t take the mission seriously, like Joseph, we have come to thank God and to say to Akwa Ibom people we are together and we are grateful.

“There is no separation and I am willing to demonstrate that in my actions as I carry out my duties. Party politics is over, we need to come together.

“What Akwa Ibom people want is dividends of democracy. I will like to appeal that enough of the fight, tearing ourselves apart because we are Akwa Ibom people and God has brought us here and has given us the ministry of reconciliation”, he stated.

In his sermon, the Founder of Revival Valley Ministry International, Arch. Bishop Idem Ikon, charged Akwa Ibom people to rejoice that God has blessed them with a loving, unbiased, detribalized leader who can direct the affairs of the state.

He described Governor Umo Eno as a man with no sentiment, saying that he is poised to embrace everyone irrespective of party affiliations for the betterment of the state.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Bishop Christian Nyong, appreciated the Governor for deeming it fit to organize the epochal service to acknowledge God first as he assumes duty, noting that it is the best way to launch the state into the golden era.

Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, in a vote of thanks appreciated Governor Umo Eno for his decision to acknowledge God as the source of power and the giver of wisdom and expressed appreciation to the people for their faith in the new administration.

Highpoint of the service was a session of prayers rendered to God for protection and to grant the Governor wisdom and strength to lead the state aright.