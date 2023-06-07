Umo Eno Seeks Support From Religious Leaders

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed gratitude to religious leaders and the entire Christian Community in the state for their commitment, prayers and support during the electioneering campaigns culminating in his emergence as governor in the last general elections.

Governor Eno has particularly sued for harmony among the religious leaders and the Christian community, stating that as the governor every interest would be accommodated for the attainment of the much-desired harmony and realization of the A.R.I.S.E agenda drive of his administration.

This was the hallmark of his meeting, Wednesday, with a cross-section of religious leaders in the state at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

Governor Eno noted that the sacrificial role of the religious leaders and that of the Christian community cannot go unnoticed as their gestures contributed immensely to his success at the polls, stating that the meeting was organized as a mark of respect he gives to the religious leaders and Christendom as a whole.

“This meeting is called to show respect and to thank all of you for standing with God and supporting the system to ensure our emergence”, he explained.

The Governor who described his emergence as a symbolic door opener to other Christian leaders and born-again Christians said that with him in the saddle Christians would be encouraged to access positions of leadership.

“We have come to say thank you and to see how we can work together with the church to ensure that we are door openers through which other born-again Christians can access and come after us. It is our conduct as Christian leaders that will determine and open doors for other Christians to come after us”.

He announced his intention to set up a Christian Leadership Advisory Council to liaise between the government with the Christian community.

Governor Eno announced plans to localize this year’s Christmas Carol Festival with innovations, explaining that indigenous gospel artists would be given the opportunity to sell their creativity to the world to enable them to excel in line with the A.R.I.S.E agenda of his administration.

Governor Eno used the occasion to announce and present his newly appointed Special Assistant on Religious Matters, Pastor Ini-ima Umoh.

Speaking on behalf of the Religious leaders, Senior Pastor of the Believers Assembly Evangelical Nigeria, Prof. Isaiah Isong, expressed gratitude to God for the governor’s success at the polls and thanked Governor Umo Eno for calling the meeting to create interaction with the Christian community.

The Cleric pledged unwavering support of the Christian community to Governor Umo Eno’s administration and wished him a smooth tenure of office.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Dr Bishop Chris Nyong thanked God for making their dreams come true with the election of Governor Umo Eno as governor of the state, noting that the church had expressed sincere support to Governor Umo Eno during the campaign and attributed the victory to that of the church, saying that his failure would have crumbled the faith of Christians.

He thanked the former Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for his confidence and firm support that ensured Governor Umo Eno’s emergence.

The state Chief Executive hinted that modalities are being put in place to plan a befitting burial for some departed men of God including Prelate Sunday Mbang, Bishop Moswill Umoh and Bishop Elijah Mboho, who recently passed on.

The event featured prayers for the new administration and for wisdom for the Governor as well as for continued peace currently being enjoyed in the area.

