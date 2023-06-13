Umo Eno Congratulates Newly Elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

…pledges to work together for the advancement of the State

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, on his emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno, said “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I send you our hearty congratulations on your emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

“The process was free, fair and transparent and is a testament to the deepening of our democratic traditions and ethos.

“I have always said that politics is over and it’s time for governance, and that, demands we work across party lines to advance the cause of our development.

“We stand ready to work collaboratively with you, to move the needle of development, growth and progress of our dear State in particular and the Nation in general.

“Once again, congratulations and God’s speed”!