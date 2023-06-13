New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Umo Eno Congratulates…

Umo Eno Congratulates Newly Elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

…pledges to work together for the advancement of the State

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, on his emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno, said “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I send you our hearty congratulations on your emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

“The process was free, fair and transparent and is a testament to the deepening of our democratic traditions and ethos.

“I have always said that politics is over and it’s time for governance, and that, demands we work across party lines to advance the cause of our development.

“We stand ready to work collaboratively with you, to move the needle of development, growth and progress of our dear State in particular and the Nation in general.

“Once again, congratulations and God’s speed”!

Post Views: 170

Read Previous

Flood: Man Drowns In Enugu Few Days To Wedding
Read Next

Guinness World Records Finally Confirms Hilda Baci’s For Longest Cooking Marathon

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023