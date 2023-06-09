Umo Eno Congratulates New Speaker, Seeks Executive, Legislative Harmony

The Akwa Ibom State Executive and Legislative arms of government are to collaborate to ensure unmitigated delivery of the A.R.I.S.E Agenda vision of Governor Umo Eno’s led administration.

This was revealed at a courtesy call on the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, by the newly inaugurated members of the state House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, at Government House, Uyo.

Fielding questions from Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Umo Eno congratulated Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong and Hon. Kufreabasi Edidem on their emergence and commended the members of the 8th Assembly for ensuring a peaceful election in the House, describing it as a good start for the lawmakers.

The Governor said that the new state administration is poised to take responsibility and move the state forward, assuring cordiality between the two arms of government and internal harmony among members irrespective of party affiliations.

“We are a family even with the two members that are not of the PDP, Like I had always said, a party is a platform to contest elections.

“Once it is finished, you get into the House, it is one House and one family so I don’t see us having issues”, he affirmed.

The 13th Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong said that the 8th Assembly was committed to ensuring that the Akwa Ibom people enjoyed the dividends of democracy to its fullest.

“With this crop of Assembly Members, Akwa Ibom State will enjoy more than it used to.

“We are going to work assiduously for the actualisation of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda to ensure that dividends of democracy are given to Akwa Ibom People”, Otong affirmed.