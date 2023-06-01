Umo Eno Condoles With Ex-PDP Chairman Over Wife’s Demise

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno on Thursday visited the Shelter Afrique residence of Obong Paul Ekpo, the member-elect of the Federal House of Representatives, to commiserate with him on the demise of his beloved wife, Mrs Vivian Paul Ekpo.

The Governor, who arrived at the former PDP State Chairman’s residence after the close of work expressed shock and deep sadness over the demise of the hardworking and hospitable woman and described her as the pillar on whom Obong Ekpo has leaned for more than two decades.

He prayed to God to strengthen Obong Ekpo and the family in this time of great grief and sorrow and grant the late wife eternal rest in his bosom.

In his response, Obong Paul Ekpo a former two-term chairman of PDP, who was flanked by his last son, Edikan and some politicians led by Isantim Kenneth Okon and Elder Billy Etuk, thanked the governor for finding time out of his tight schedule to visit his bereaved family.

He said his late wife, Vivian was an angel sent by God to nurture and raise him to where he is in life today.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by one of his newly appointed Senior Aides, Mr Anietie Usen.