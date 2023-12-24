Umo Eno celebrates ingenuity, unity at A’Ibom Christmas Carols

Under the bright night sky filled with the soothing harmattan-season breeze, and surrounded by 20,000 sea of happy people, the 16th Edition of Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols came alive last night and lasted, into the early hours of today. Held at the new 20,000-seater amphitheatre, which was constructed within two months, located at the lush green Unity Park, Uyo, this year’s Carols was a celebration of home-based and home grown talents, alongside national and international gospel singers of Akwa Ibom extraction.

The Unity Park, also serves as the venue for the ongoing Christmas Park, that has, in the last 15 days showcased the rich culinary and cultural heritage of the Akwa Ibom people, and has, put the state on the world map as the emerging tourism hub of the nation. With the theme, “Arise, Shine; for thy, light is come” drawn from Isaiah 60: 1-3,(KJV) the event, brought together choirs from all segments of the Christian community in the State, and raised the roof with great renditions to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and season of great joy and good tidings to mankind.

From popular gospel star, Mercy Chinwo, who got everyone on their feet with beautiful renditions of her favorite Gospel songs, to Bobby Friga, to Aity Denis, to Moses Bliss and a host of other talented performers, the atmosphere was one of a grand God’s party and the mood was spiritually uplifting. It was a moment of unity, where the divisive impulses of politics gave way to an infectious feeling of camaraderie and bipartisanship, working and reveling across political lines. The Akwa Ibom spirit of love, unity, and brotherhood took centre stage and it was a great feeling to behold!

The State Governor, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno in a spiritually expansive mood, and obviously satisfied with the huge success of the event, was effusive in his praise for the Organizing Committee, headed by the Honourable Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh. “ it was a little under two months ago, at our EXCO Retreat in Lagos, that I gave the marching order to the Hononurable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism to ensure that we construct a permanent site for the 16th Edition of the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols. 2023, at this location. “It was indeed a tall order, given the fact that this place that has today been transformed into what is easily the best and most smart 20-Seater amphitheatre in the country was a virgin land.

My belief was simple: When people are determined to ARISE and Shine, nothing, and I mean nothing can stop their resolve and passion. “Today, because Akwa Ibom people have arisen, we are seated here in this magnificent 20-seater amphitheatre, singing praises to God, to herald the birth of God’s only begotten Son and the Saviour of mankind, our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. So I want to commend the Honourable Commissioner, and his team, especially Engr,. Uwem Okoko of Hensek Integrated Services for rising to the occasion and delivering big for our people, in line with our vision.” The governor harped on the theme of unity, and thanked past leaders for conceptualising, sustaining and even elevating the event to higher realms, which he is determined to deepen, maintaining that what unites Akwa Ibom people is “greater that what separates us,” and urged the people to use this season of joy to extend their hands of friendship to others who “may have fallen on hard times.” He used the opportunity to talk about his passion to serve the people and thanked the immediate past Governor, H.E. Udom Emmanuel, CON, for seeing in him, what others may not have seen.