Umeofia Blames MDA’s for Low Capacity Utilization in Nation’s Tomato Manufacturing Industry

The President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Dr. Eric Umeofia, has put the blame on the doorsteps of some Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government for the inability of local tomato paste manufacturers to attain 100 percent capacity utilization in the country’s tomato industry.

He accused them of continued preference for foreign tomato paste products. Umeofia made this known during the company’s annual end of year party and staff recognition awards at its manufacturing plant in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Specifically, the Erisco Foods Limited CEO explained that lack of support and patronage from some MDA’s and some Nigerians alike, who prefer foreign products, caused Erisco Foods production capacity not yet to utilize up to 15 per cent of the plant’s installed capacity per annum, since inception till date, due to the frustrations by the MDA’s, particularly the financial institutions.

He regrettably stated that the failure of the MDA’s to fully live up to their responsibilities has led to the unprecedented dumping of substandard tomato paste in the Nigeria market. He warned Nigerians to be wary of imported sub- standard tomato paste.