Share

The lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, on Wednesday faulted the rejection of a motion seeking to immortalize the late former Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC) late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, by the Senate.

New Telegraph recalls that Prof. Nwosu was the Chairman of the defunct NEC, which conducted the June 1993 presidential election that produced the late MKO Abiola as winner and was adjudged by many as the most credible election conducted in Nigeria.

Following his death, some eminent Nigerians, including the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attairu Jega, called for the immortalisation of Nwosu for his impact on Nigeria’s democracy.

Also, the motion, raised under matters of urgent public importance by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and co-sponsored by members of the minority caucus primarily from the South-East, was aimed at recognising Nwosu’s contributions and courageous defense of the democratic electoral process during the 1993 presidential elections.

However, when the motion was eventually put to a voice vote, the nays had the day, effectively rejecting the proposal.

Reacting to the judgment while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today Program, Senator Umeh described the development at the red chamber as very undemocratic.

READ ALSO

The lawmaker argued that the Senate leadership should have allowed the lawmakers to debate on the motion, saying that such motions are debated every other day in the Senate irrespective of how anyone feels about the motion.

The senator also said that the rejection of the motion is unfair to the late Prof. Nwosu whom he said gave his all for Nigeria.

“I think it is a question of people not being fair to a man who has done so well, and instead of giving him accolade, we want to be uncharitable to him even unto death.

“This motion came today at the most timely moment because he will be buried on Friday, two days away.

“So, there is no way we cannot talk about his contributions in the parliament; those who have opposing views will say that the man should not be immortalised, and those who say that he should be immortalized should say their views.

“Shutting down the motion the way it was done this morning is very undemocratic,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

