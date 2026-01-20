Umeh: A Senator With Lifelong Passion For Youth Education, Empowerment

The value of education is unquantifiable. Anti-apartheid activist and first black President of the Republic of South Africa, Nelson Mandela (now late), famously called education “the most powerful weapon” to change the world, enabling the daughter of a peasant to become a doctor and a mine worker’s son to become the head of the mine.

Former US President, Barack Obama, while also emphasising the importance of education to this age, told those “who think that education is expensive, to wait until they see the costs of ignorance in the 21st century.”

Obama used this aphorism in one of his captivating speeches in 2013, during his second term. Back home in Nigeria, the Victor Umeh Foundation (VUMEF), cognisant of the role played by education in both personal and societal development, annually awards scholarships to undergraduate and postgraduate students of various Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The foundation is powered by the Senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district, Senator Dr. Victor Umeh, although its history predates his first appearance at the Senate in 2018. Umeh introduced the foundation in 1999 and later formalised it in 2007, out of the need to assist those who were genuinely desirous to further their education but did not have the wherewithal to do so.

When the Aguluzigbo-born politician arrived at the Senate for the first time in 2018, after reclaiming his stolen mandate from Iyom Uche Ekwunife, he established the Anambra Central Senatorial District Scholarship Scheme.

The first 76 beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, comprising 10 students each from the seven local government areas of Anambra Central and six others selected based on special needs, all became graduates by 2023.

In conclusion, I urge other senators and indeed, the entire Nigerian political class to emulate Umeh, by empowering the youths with education to make them become useful members of the society

Unlike the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) established by the Federal Government for students to take loans to study and repay, so that others can benefit, the VUMEF scholarship scheme operates free of charge.

Since inception, VUMEF has produced many graduates of different disciplines from Anambra State and beyond, including sister South-East states of Imo, Ebonyi, Abia and Enugu states. The foundation churned out these graduates without beating the drums, purely on charitable grounds and devoid of any political undertones.

No fewer than 33 of the VUMEF graduates have been assisted by Senator Umeh to get federal jobs. In its19-year lifespan so far, the foundation has touched the lives of many students in different ways. It has not only rescued many students who almost lost their admission as a result of their inability to pay school fees, but also offered fresh opportunities to prospective students.

No fewer than 2320 students have benefited from the foundation since inception in 1999. I will share the story of some of the beneficiaries here. Linda Nwokolo from Obosi in Idemili North LGA, under Anambra Central senatorial district, dropped out of the medical school when she could no longer pay school fees. Linda begged Senator Umeh’s Parish Priest to help her tell him that she dropped out of medical school.

The Priest told her to go and see the Senator. Linda came to Umeh’s house and sent in a note, requesting an audience with him. Umeh, although a Roman Catholic, did not even ask Linda, an Anglican, her denomination, before ushering her in. He counseled and encouraged her, and asked her to return to school.

Senator Umeh paid all her school fees, including tuition and accommodation, starting from that month. Very soon, she will graduate and become a medical doctor.

Many other beneficiaries of VUMEF had similar stories. Chisom Malachy Onuorah from Umuomaku in Orumba South LGA, for instance, gained admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK) to study law, out of his lifetime ambition to be a lawyer. He achieved excellent results in his first year.

Unfortunately, in his second year, he lost his admission, owing to the inability of his father to continue paying his school fees. Frustrated, Onuorah approached Umeh’s media aide, Charles Obi, who promised to speak to his principal. The Senator eventually became the young man’s saving grace. Umeh directed his aide to bring Malachy.

When Malachy came to Umeh’s house, he cried profusely. The Senator consoled and counseled him, and told him not to worry, that he must achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer. Umeh advised Malachy to go and get another admission.

Malachy got admission in Ebonyi State University (EBSU) and was placed on VUMEF scholarship. Malachy performed excellently in his courses throughout the five-year duration he studied law in (EBSU), graduating with First Class Honours. Incidentally, he is not the Senator’s constituent in Anambra Central but from Anambra South senatorial district, and so, cannot even vote for his benefactor during the general elections.

This clearly buttresses the fact that the work of VUMEF has no political undertones. Besides Malachy, another beneficiary of the foundation from Nanka in Orumba North, Anambra South senatorial district, emerged as the best graduating medical student in the University of Port Harcourt.

Another beneficiary, Nkeiruka Igwenagu, from Umuokpu Awka, was not initially lucky to be among the six children selected through balloting for Umeh’s scholarship when he went to campaign at Awka South in 2015. Out of disappointment, she cried so much and was taken away. When Umeh saw the countenance of Nkeiruka, he said that they should add “cry cry” to the next list.

She joyfully hugged Umeh and her tears of joy touched the Senator’s dress. Umeh told Nkeiruka that God has given her the opportunity. She got admission to study architecture at Federal Polytechnic Okoh, and obtained both Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND).