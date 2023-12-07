Umeadi: I’ll Support Ubah’s Ambition, Come 2027 Governorship Election

The Former Chief Judge Of Anambra State, Professor Peter Umeadi, On Wednesday 6th of Dec 2023, said, that he holds the traditional symbol of authority, also known in Igbo parlance as ‘Offor Stick’ of the APGA in the State and Nigeria at large.

Prof. Umeadi said, this while responding to the comment made by members of Ikemba Front, a political support group for the governorship ambition of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, who was received last weekend with Senator Uche Ekwunife, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State chapter.

“He however said, that he is the face of APGA in the state and Nigeria, having contested the last presidential election and won votes in all the Wards and Local Government Areas across the country.

The member of Ikemba Front had visited Prof. Umadi at his Agukwu Nri town, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, to thank him for always standing for the name of Ndigbo, while in the Judiciary and also contesting for the last presidential election when other notable Igbo people chickened out of the race, but he still stands film and defense the cause of Ndigbo in the country.

The National Leader of Ikemba Front, Sir Arinzechukwu Awogu, had while making a speech during their visit, described, Prof. Umeadi, who was also a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, as National Leader of APGA, having achieved the feat only the late former leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, achieved, by single-handed financing and contesting the presidential election under his own party APGA.

Awogu who was the former National Coordinator of Soludo Support Group, SSG, before he and his members dumped SSG and formed Ikemba Front, also contested the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat for APGA in the last general election, thanked Prof. Umadi for not withdrawing from the presidential race even when his party allegedly openly supported the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the presidential race.

According to Awogu, “We were all in APGA, I was Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, I also contested for the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat under APGA, you were our presidential candidate in that general election and we saw how APGA after electing you as its flag bearer dumped you and supported the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar during that last general election.”

“Our former party conspired and never had you in any of the billboards or posters of the party candidates contesting for any position in the State and National Assembly, it was a deliberate plan to frustrate you for reason best known to leaders of the party, in the state.

“However as the national leader of the party, you stood your ground, personally financed, and contested for the presidential race when many thought you would chicken out of the race. That makes you the national leader of the party you are, you repeated what only the late national leader of APGA, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu did, and that is why we have come today to thank and show you solidarity.

“We also came to inform you that we have left SSG and joined Ikemba Front, a support group that is working for Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah’s governorship ambition. We will continue to support you to fight for whatever will benefit Ndigbo in general”. He noted.

“We are here to tell you that Ikemba Front, stands with you as the national leader of APGA, we want you to know that your type is rare to come by, and if there is anybody Senator Ifeanyi Ubah wants to stand by him, it is you. We also thank you for the move you made to tell President Bola Tinubu that you will not challenge his victory at the tribunal, that was commendable of you my lord”,

However, the response from Prof. Umeadi who is also a visiting Professor of Law at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, said, ” My ambition to run for presidential election under APGA dates back to 2019 after retirement. I said on that day before former Governor Willie Obiano that I would contest under APGA, and in June 2022, I joined APGA from my Ward contested for the party’s presidential primaries won, and was given a certificate of the party to run for the election.

“Am the face of APGA in Nigeria, you are right am the national leader of APGA, I hold the Ofor Stick of APGA and nobody can collect it me from me until 2027. For the first time in the presidential election after the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, APGA won votes in all the Wards across the states and Local Government in Nigeria, it was a remarkable feat single-handedly achieved.

“Am the face of APGA in Nigeria, Peter Umeadi the face of APGA in Nigeria. I hold the ‘Ofor Stick’ of APGA, the traditional symbol of authority of APGA in Nigeria, and I will hold it until 2027. Tell Ifeanyi Uba, that you saw the Ofor stick holder of APGA”. He noted.

“If you call APGA now in Nigeria the next person is Peter Umeadi. APGA got votes in all the Wards and LGAs in Nigeria during the last election. I will not leave APGA, but if it means supporting Ifeanyi Uba to get what we want for APGA and Ndigbo, I will do just that.

Some members of Ikemba Front in the company of its National Coordinator, Sir Awogu during the visit were its National Youths Leader, Dr Charles Ebulue, Lagos State Coordinator, Dr Anthony Okeke, Diaspora Coordinator Elder Oraefo, Prof Ike Morah, Coordinator Dunukofia, Njikoka and Aniocha Zone, Dr Ikechukwu Okolo Idemili Zonal Coordinator, and Ikemba Front founder Dr Chidi Okoye, who was represented”. He concludes.