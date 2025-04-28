Umar-Sadiq: The Last 12 Years Have Been A Combination Of Highs And Lows

Share

Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, in a recent interview with the media, speaks broadly on various investments undertaken by the Authority on behalf of the federation. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Could you give us a brief on NSIA’s trajectories in the last 13 years?

We have received eight separate contributions from the government, as well as one withdrawal on balance. We have received $1.82 billion through a combination of our investment activities.

We have grown that amount to about $2.84 billion as of December 2024. As I mentioned earlier, governance, sustainability, accountability, and transparency continue to be our watchwords.

Not because it’s the right thing to do, but also because it is the most comfortable thing to do. Over the last decade, we have successfully, across our three funds, invested in over 150 propositions, both on the infrastructure side and on the future generation side.

By law, we have three separate and ring-fenced funds. We have a stabilisation fund that offers stabilisation support during times of economic unrest.

We have a future generation fund, which is a longterm fund that invests in a combination of growth and financial assets on behalf of future generations of Nigerians.

And we have, of course, the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund, where we make investments in the domestic infrastructure space. As I said, we organise ourselves through those three separate and ring-fenced core funds.

Over time we have created new revenue streams for the institution. Essentially what we do is we leverage all of the expertise that has been gained in the course of implementing our core mandate for the benefit of other government agencies.

On the fund side, we manage monies for sister agencies—the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Federal Government, and the Central Bank of Nigeria—where we utilise our investment for policy frameworks in the context of some of the other funds that we manage on the core fund basis.

But importantly, we also undertake certain infrastructure projects on behalf of the government. As you are aware, we are undertaking the PFI, though that is rounding up.

We also undertake the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative and, recently, the Federal Ministry of Health Oncology Initiative. Each of those leveraging a certain project that we are undertaking in the course of implementing projects in the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund.

The last 12 years have been a combination of highs and lows. On balance, the highlights have been significant , irrespective of the macro, irrespective of any wars, irrespective of COVID; NSIA has always turned a consistent, positive return.

We have grown our assets from $1 billion in 2013 to just under $3 billion last year. On a narrow basis, it’s even more significant, from $156 billion to well over $4 trillion.

When you look at our participation in the domestic infrastructure sector, we have committed over $500 million in the domestic infrastructure space.

But more importantly, we have utilised our capital to catalyse and mobilise additional third-party capital for the benefit of our domestic infrastructure space.

When you look at our participation in the local private equity space, you will see that we have either anchored or significantly supported a lot of our funds that have then gone on to make investments for themselves.

Essentially, NSIA has gleaned certain expertise around developing platforms or companies. If you reflect over the last 10 years, we have conceptualised, developed, and implemented companies or platforms across the spectrum.

Whether it’s our oncology platform, whether it’s InfraCredit, our financial guarantor, whether it’s a development bank, or whether it’s NMRC, Nigeria Mortgage Financing Company, you will see that NSIA has developed a peculiar expertise of taking a step back, determining value dislocations in the infrastructure sector, and then conceptualising, developing, and implementing what I would argue are world-class propositions to essentially solve those value dislocations.

As I mentioned earlier, governance is a fundamental tenet for how the institutions run. If you look at all the global indices around transparency, you will see NSIA rises at the very top on a global basis; not on a regional basis, not on a continental basis, but on a global basis.

We continue to be a leader in sustainability and climate, not only because it’s the right thing to do but also because it’s a profitable thing to do.

The Chief Investment Officer (CIO) will speak more about our ventures in the climate and sustainability space on our renewable investment platform, which we launched and operationalised last year, to carbon discharge and, more importantly, how we are taking a leadership role nationally in driving our carbon market.

One of the things that we do alongside our financial results is also ensure that on an annual basis we publish our sustainability and impact report, and on a direct and indirect basis you can see our significant impacts across a plethora of sectors, as I said, both directly and indirectly.

Whether it’s the jobs that we are creating, whether it’s the stimulus that we are catalysing, or whether it is the sectors that we are impacting, NSIA’s impact across both on a direct and indirect basis continues to be something to be proud of.

Our governing council at the top is led by His Excellency, our President, and on account of the institution being federation-owned, you can see representation from all the different facets of our governance. We then have a board of directors that includes non-executive directors from each geo

graphical zone, and then you have three executive directors. So we’re very proud that His Excellency, our President, actually appointed a new board for the NSIA last year.

The NSIA a few years ago intervened in fertiliser production through what was known as the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative. What are the key updates in that space?

It’s a simple backward integration strategy for the local production and supply of NPK in Nigeria. What was obtained in 2017 was a situation where we were import-dependent, and we were also exporting jobs, and this put pressure on our foreign exchange.

But importantly, we were destroying our local fertilizer and blending space. And so, what His Excellency the then President determined was that we should import those raw materials we don’t have in Nigeria, which are potash and phosphate from Morocco and Russia, respectively.

We should source those raw materials we have in Nigeria locally, which are the urea and the limestone, and then resource-take that either to more or more blending plants by undertaking a blending here.

So we started our program in 2017, but what was important and what was crucial in terms of that business model was to ensure that the focus, the objective, was to resource-take the sector so that the blending plants are actually dependent.

It was not to sustain NSIA’s continued engagement and continued intervention in the sector. Essentially, what did we do? We started off buying all the raw materials, transporting everything to the blending plants, paying the blending plants to blend, and then selling the fertilizer from the gate of the blending plants.

As each of these blending plants essentially had a historical record for cash flows, NSIA then pulled back slightly to say that now that you can access bank guarantees, why don’t you actually access those bank guarantees and buy these raw materials from us on the back of those bank guarantees?

Then we moved to, now that you have significantly more cash flows, why don’t you do the transportation yourself ? Then we moved to say that, in fact, now that you have so much more cash flow, the urea and the limestone you can purchase for yourself.

Our only engagement is going to be the importation of the phosphate and the potash, which is where we are now. And the next stage, because we have gone from our operating blending plants , is to say, particularly with the CBN Governor removing the FX ban on the importation of imports, that it’s now a liberalised sector with active, buoyant players.

NSIA is actually no longer needed. And therefore, the eight-year plan for resuscitating the blending space is actually done, and therefore the expectation is that by next year we are out.

And I want to say that His Excellency, our current President, is also aligned with that. There is no shock in the system we’ll be looking at; over the next two to three years, we’ll fully transition out of the sector.

Given the volatility in the macro space laced with inflationary pressure, in addition to the new tariff hike policy by the United States’, how are you tweaking NSIA investment strategies?

Both on the market side and the infrastructure side, I think that’s an excellent question. The first thing to say is that if you look at our strategic asset allocation on the stabilisation and the future generations fund side, you’ll see it is defensive.

We have allocations to private equity, we have allocations to hedge funds, and we have allocations to real estate and inflation-linked funds. Whilst on the upside, when the markets are roaring, we may not be fully optimised.

What it does is that it protects us on the downside, which is very, very important because if you look at the mandate of our sovereign wealth fund, it is largely a savings mandate.

Irrespective , as I mentioned earlier, of the ongoing macro side, based on our strategic asset allocation on the stabilisation and future generations fund side, you will see stable income growth.

On the infrastructure side, I think the first thing to say is that we fully align with you—that the infrastructure sector needs a significant amount of capital. But what we cannot deny is the modesty of our capital relative to that deficit.

Over the last four or five years, through the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), we worked very closely with the government to deliver the second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, and portions of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria road.

Each of those roads, taken by themselves, is almost the size of the Nigerian Infrastructure Fund. And so, our role is to find a way to make our modest capital go far.

And that is where a capital mobilisation strategy is key. Because we have to find a way of doing the brain work, conceptualizing, developing, capitalising modestly, finding the right management team, and setting the strategy, and then having each of those platforms raise more money in order to execute those projects.

If we decide to do large-scale direct projects, then we can’t move beyond two projects. You understand what I mean? The reason we have a portfolio that we are all proud of now is because we have taken that time to essentially be project sponsors.

You understand? Now, of course, it’s a very difficult terrain right now for a number of reasons. I think the first is inflation. Inflation is bad for any infrastructure project for obvious reasons.

The first is any escalation that any FX devaluation provides in any project is not something that you can easily translate to a customer. So you have to bear that. That’s number one. Number two, all of the DFIs that are associated with the US have now been fully transitioned out.

So the USAIDs and Power Africa and so forth are gone. Number three, what was then a focus on climate and sustainability and green has all of a sudden been deprioritised. So if you have a business model around that, then that too will be problematic.

But I think what is truly special about our infrastructure programme is that, irrespective of whatever challenges that we face, we have the creativity to pivot. And you have seen that in our 2024 results. You saw that in our 2023 results.

And I assure you that you will see that in our 2025 results. In terms of power, you have seen in 2025 that we signed a non-binding collaboration agreement with Africa 50 and UN Energy around setting up a distributed renewable energy platform. It’s still in very early stages. It’s a 2025 thing.

But I think that will allow us to take all of our key learnings from the transactions that we did and scale that so that we begin to move the needle.

But I think all of this will only be possible if we augment our AUM. That is what will allow us to play in the big leagues. As conservative investors, we think big, but we start small.

NSIA made strategic interventions in the health sector; could you give updates on them?

Exactly. We perfect the business model, and then we produce rates. That was what we did with the oncology and diagnostic centers.

We started off with one oncology center located in Lagos and two diagnostic centers co-located in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital as well as FMC Umahia.

We took time to perfect the business model, perfect the pricing, optimize the patient experience, and optimize the training. And when the business model was perfected, then we commenced the expansion process, going from one oncology center to four and going from two diagnostic centers to 12.

And we’re in the process of constructing those centers. We have signed the definitive binding agreements for the machinery and for the equipment. And by the fourth quarter of this year, we should be live, fully operationalised in Phase 2 of our MedServe expansion process.

And a key part of that is two things: The first is, as you rightly said, the O&M. No equipment is purchased without the 10-year O&M in place by the supplier of the equipment to ensure that we always are at the 99 per cent uptime rate for the equipment utilization.

It is key. That’s number one. Number two, because our capital is long-term, we’re able to balance the provision of world-class care with a modest pricing for the cost of care. I want to encourage you.

Could you give an insight into NSIA’s fundraising modality for its operations?

In terms of raising funds, that’s also a very, very important question. Capital mobilization is key. What we do is catalyze. We conceptualize, and we catalyse.

If you look at our financial guarantor, we started off with $25 million. At my last recollection, it had over $300 million in attracted capital, and that is minus the tier 2 capital that it has.

NMRC is concluding a process with one of the larger GFIs to attract capital. MedServe, the oncology proposition, is about to close, if it has not closed out with the tier 1 GFI for a reasonable amount of money and so on and so forth.

So I think if you look at our stats, we have about $500 million of committed capital across our project and just over $1 billion of capital that we have attracted to our project.

There is an ongoing debate with regard to banning the importation of solar panels. What is the NSIA’s take?

You see , there is a proliferation of solar projects across the country. On account of the work that the REA is doing, the Ministry of Power is doing, and a lot of the GFIs are doing, I think for us, one of the primary dislocations that we saw was that if the solar space is expanding, then surely we should be looking to domesticate the local production of those solar panels in Nigeria.

And one of the investments that has been approved for our renewable investment platform is around the manufacturing of not only solar PV panels but also battery manufacturing. And it’s at early stages of the execution of both.

For those that may not be aware, RIPLE & PASH is our current pride and joy. It’s the renewable investment platform for limitless energy. It’s focused on three facets.

The first is around diesel displacement, and that’s why you see transactions that it has done for colocated solar propositions in Shiroro. What it has done on PV manufacturing and what it has done in the franchising space.

What is the NSIA position with regard to tolling of the roads?

I think an effective tolling sector is contingent upon a tolling policy that is market reflective, that is robust, and that has all of the different fiscals in place. You know about the inflationary issues.

In the absence of all of that, it’s difficult to have investments in toll roads.

Are there areas of synergy between NSIA and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI)?

MOFI, by definition, as you said, is the federal government. And NSIA is federation-owned. So it goes beyond the federal government to state and local governments and the FCT. MOFI manages the federal government’s hard assets, whereas we have a tripartite set of objectives around stabilization, around savings, and around infrastructure.

But we work together. They have the assets that we find interesting to inject certain capital into to enhance value for. We’re actually working together on a number of projects, both directly and indirectly. And we look forward to the opportunity of continuing to do so moving forward.

