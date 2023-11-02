Umar Pushes For More After Career-Threatening Injury

Sadiq Umar has vowed to push farther after he bounced back from a career-threatening ACL injury last year.

In September 2022, the bean- pole striker made his Real Sociedad debut with a goal, only for him to soon suffer an ACL injury that sidelined him for many months.

He has thus far made 10 appearances in La Liga, with his club fifth in the standings with 19 points from 11 matches. Real Sociedad is in Group D of the UEFA Champions League with seven points from three matches.

“The injury was severe; it has ended many careers, but I thank God I am back playing again,” Sadiq Umar told SCORENigeria “Good enough, I have been making the team both in La Liga and the Champions League despite the very stiff competition.

“I want to do more now to fully put behind me that setback.” The 26-year-old Sadiq has also been recalled to the Super Eagles for last month’s friend- lies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal.