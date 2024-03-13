Umakhihe, Ihonvbere Hail Emergence Of Alabi as New Ovie of Otuo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe has congratulated the newly coronated Ovie of Otuo in Edo State, His Royal Highness, Godfrey Aigbogun Rotimi Alabi, Uzoyare II.

In a press statement issued by the Media Office of Dr Umakhihe, the retired Federal Permanent Secretary praised the smooth transition that led to the emergence of as HRH Alabi as the Uzoyare II. Umakhihe who contested Edo APC Governorship Primary last month, prayed for God’s blessings and wisdom to enable the new monarch lead Otuo community in Owan East LGA of the state in peace and harmony.

“Congratulations to the Custodian of our Otuo Heritage, His Royal Highness, Godfrey Aigbogun Rotimi Alabi, Ovie of Otuo of Land. “My Goodself, family and my well-wishers convey our congratulations and best wishes to all Otuo sons and daughters home and abroad and especially, to His Royal Highness Godfrey Aigbogun Rotimi Alabi, King Uzoyare II, on his Coronation as the New Ovie of Otuo Land.”

The new Ovie was coronated last Sunday by the Otuo traditional council following the expiration of the 10-year tenure of His Highness Segun Ojeabuo on January 24. HRH Alabi is the 11th Ovie since 1922 to be installed. He hails from the Ishiokha quarter in Otuo.

HRH Alabi is a retired Finance Director in the Edo Local Government Service Commission, having worked as Treasurer in most of the states 18 LGAs. In Otuo unique tradition, an Ovie rules for 10 years after which he’s expected to step down for the next ruling quarter in line to take over along with his Otuogbigbo age group.