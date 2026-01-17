Umahi’s Son Picks APC Chairmanship Forms For Ohaozara LG Election

Osborn Umahi, son of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the chairmanship of Ohaozara Local Government Area in the forthcoming August 2026 local government elections in Ebonyi State.

Osborn picked up the forms on Friday at the APC State Secretariat along Waterworks Road, Abakaliki.

He was accompanied by serving and former members of the Ebonyi State Executive Council, past and present local government chairmen, political stakeholders from Ohaozara, and a large crowd of supporters.

He was formally received by members of the APC State Executive Committee, led by the State Chairman, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, who described Osborn Umahi as an intelligent, dynamic, and capable young politician with the potential to drive meaningful development in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Okoro-Emegha further commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for sustaining youth inclusion in governance, noting that the administration has consistently created opportunities for young people to participate actively in the political and administrative affairs of Ebonyi State.

Speaking to journalists shortly after obtaining the forms, Osborn Umahi expressed gratitude to party leaders, stakeholders, and residents of Ohaozara for their support and confidence.

He pledged that, if elected, his administration would focus on human capital development, grassroots empowerment, infrastructure development, and improved security.

He also praised Governor Nwifuru for empowering youths in governance and assured party members that he would justify the confidence reposed in him.

Osborn Umahi further pledged to build on the infrastructure legacy of his father, Senator David Umahi, noting that the combined efforts of the former governor and the current administration have significantly transformed Ebonyi State.