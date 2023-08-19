Umahi Will Deliver As Minister Of Works – PDP Chieftain

Anslem Ijebor, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised Nigerians that Senator David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi State will improve the nation’s roads as the Minister of Works.

In an interview in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital on Friday, Ijebor claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s selection of Umahi was not only meticulously considered but also divinely prompted to effectively address the country’s infrastructure inadequacies.

The PDP leader emphasised that Umahi’s nomination as Minister for Works was based on his merits as an intelligent and well-rounded engineer who has established his ability and capacity in his field of effort.

He said, “His choice is a clear paradigm shift from the traditional norm of placing square pegs in round holes. David Nweze Umahi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Fellow of the Nigeria Association of Technologists in Engineering, will not only bridge the political, religious, and ethnic gap, but also entrench monumental development, commitment, and dedication by providing the country with a new road map in the area of infrastructural transformation, going forward.

“The sacrifices made by the new Minister of Works in Ebonyi State as governor have shown not just competence and capacity, but a clear departure from what some other Nigerians had done in the past.

“Umahi has the charisma to deliver on his mandate, build physical bridges, and unite the country if given the necessary support to function.