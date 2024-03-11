Umahi: We’ll Begin Work On Benin-Ekpoma- Abuja Highway Soon

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has assured resumption of works on the Benin-Ekpoma-Abuja highway, which has become a dead-trap lately. The minister’s assurance is coming after a group known as Concerned Edo Citizens staged a protest a few weeks ago to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the deplorable condition of the road.

Recall that the Concerned Edo Citizens was a group formed by the heavy-duty truck drivers’ union across the Edo North district to galvanise support for the protest. Umahi, who was at the popular Jattu Junction in Auchi, where the protesters had turned into the epicenter to vent the displeasure about the state of the road, said the Federal Government felt the pains and agony motorists and commuters pass through in the course of plying the road.

The minister, who had arrived at the scene of the protest, late Saturday evening, accompanied by the Edo State Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Ethan Uzamere, promised that work will commence on the road which links the South and North. Umahi, while assuring the protesters that work would resume within the next two weeks, also promised to accelerate reconstruction work on the road.